Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: Superb Features For Amazing Listening Experience

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: Bluetooth speakers are the best way to relax your tired mind and enjoy your party mood. These portable speakers are great choices for those who are looking to purchase a smart and stylish Bluetooth speaker to carry with them all the time. Furthermore, if we talk about Bluetooth speakers their various options are available in the market like a boombox, smart speakers, portable speakers, and more but Bluetooth speakers without any doubt win the match due to their smart features and portable design.

Well! To give you the best buying deals, here we have rounded up a few best Bluetooth speakers that are going to make your party more enjoyable. These amazing speakers are available from brands like JBL, Sony, Echo Dot, boAt, and many more.

Also Read: Smart Bluetooth Speakers: Listen Music With Millions Impressions.





Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: Durable And Affordable Speakers

Below we have listed a few top-rated Bluetooth speakers with the latest features that are durable and affordable.





Buy Now





JBL speakers wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets and take turns playing impressive stereo sound. This speaker has a built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 12 hours of playtime. You can play music, Spotify, podcasts or call and send messages using the integrated voice assistant. JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 5,999.









Buy Now





Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice even from distance. Echo Dot with clock has a new spherical design and Comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Their light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night. It is simple to make your home smart and use voice to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, water motors, and more. Echo Dot Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 3,149.





Buy Now





Sonos Roam automatically connects to your home network and pairs with your phone when you're away. Using automatic true lay tuning, roam smartly adapts to your surroundings and whatever you're listening to for sound that's astonishingly detailed and perfectly balanced. Sonos Roam Speakers Price: Rs 17,599.





Buy Now





Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/ USB/Micro SD and AUX. it has a call function along with a built-in FM Radio too and also provides playback time of up to 10hrs for a breakless music experience. Zebronics COUNTY Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 498.





Read More: Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 5000: Extraordinary Speakers For All.





Buy Now





boAt speakers have integrated controls that allow for an easy user interface, ensuring that nothing stands between you and your favorite music. These outstanding boAt speakers give you chance to experience true immersive sound with a pumping driver delivering 10W of audio and connecting to the music that you love. boAt Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,499.





Buy Now





JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker that wirelessly streams music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. The IPX7 waterproof housing makes GO 2 perfect for worry-free listening by the beach or poolside, or even in it. JBL Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,699.





Buy Now





Tribit MaxSound Plus is designed with portability and is built to accompany the feel-good moments. Their Bluetooth 5.0 provides authentic wireless sound at a range of up to 100 feet while maintaining connectivity. Consider this speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Tribit Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 4,349.





Buy Now





Sony Bluetooth speaker comes with a specially engineered strap to make traveling with it easier. With this speaker, you will get up to 16 hours of battery life to keep the party going and the built-in mic lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker. Sony Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 2,199.





Buy Now





Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 lightweight device is perfect to carry with 9 Hour seamless playtime. These speakers offer deep bass and precise notes so that you enjoy your playlist to the fullest. The durable fabric material covering the device ensures that it is protected from dust, water, and all your adventures. Infinity Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,499.





Buy Now





boAt speakers deliver a powerful 14W stereo sound for a completely immersive experience. These splashproof speakers' 360-degree ergonomic design makes them ideal to be carried around anywhere you go. It also comes with a carry strap making it very convenient for you to carry it around. boAt Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 2,999.









Explore more branded Bluetooth speakers here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.