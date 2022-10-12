Best Bluetooth Headphones 2022: Go Wire-Free With Great Music Experience On The Go

Best Bluetooth Headphones 2022: For all music lovers having Bluetooth headphones is mandatory. You can listen to music anywhere and everywhere comfortably. Even while doing a workout you can easily wear these earphones as they fit into your ears properly without the fear of falling down. You can also connect it to your phone and can answer calls with ease while walking. So even if you are in a busy place like the metro or bus you do not have to take out your phone for answering calls. Just with a single touch, you can talk to anyone clearly.





Nowadays, Bluetooth is practically everywhere. The majority of your electronic devices come equipped with a Bluetooth feature that may be utilized in conjunction with a Bluetooth headset. Also, pairing a Bluetooth device is quicker and easier. These Bluetooth Headphones have made our life easier and comes with a foamy earpad to give a smooth listening experience.





Read More: Outstanding Bluetooth Earbuds





Best Bluetooth Headphones 2022





You can find a variety of options available in Bluetooth headphones but many people get confused as to which one to buy. To help you out we have shortlisted some of the best ones that you can check out:





Buy Now

This boAt Bluetooth offers a great battery backup of up to 15 hours. You can now listen to non-stop music. These ergonomic design lightweight headphones come with foldable earcups so that you can carry them easily. It comes with dual connectivity via Bluetooth and Aux. boAt Headphone Price: Rs 1149.





Buy Now

Available in many colors these Zebronics Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for listening to music for longer hours. You can adjust the headbands as per your comfort. To ease up your life it comes with multi-connectivity options like Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card. They are available in many different and stylish colors. ZEBRONICS Headphone Price: Rs 893.





Buy Now





Sony, being an eminent brand has designed stylish and best Bluetooth headphones which have active noise-canceling features. Enjoy listening to music peacefully without any external noise. The sleek round design gives pure and clear sound with 30mm drivers. You can comfortably listen to music for longer hours with soft and oval-shaped earpads. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 5990.





Read More: Best Over Ear Headphones Under 10000





Buy Now

Looking to get a dynamic bass music experience? Then try Sennheiser Headphones as it is your ideal travel companion for listening all day long because of their amazing 30-hour battery life and quick USB-C charging. With a small folding form that combines comfort and a minimalist aesthetic, this headset provides durability and portability. Sennheiser Headphone Price: Rs 6,990.





Buy Now





JBL offers amazing and magnificent headphones that comes with lightweight and foldable design. Experience and feel great music with ease. Take calls and manage sound easily from earcups. You can choose from three color options: Black, Blue, And White. This over-ear headphone features a mic and dual pairing. JBL Headphone Price: Rs 4299.





Buy Now





For easy control of music and great sound quality try these Skullcandy Bluetooth Headphones. These compact headphones contain memory foam ear cushions that form a seal to block out external noise and provide you with a comfortable listening experience. Additionally, these headphones have many folding hinges that may be altered to fit the contour of your head. Skullcandy Bluetooth Headphone Price: Rs 5399.





Buy Now

These studio headphones are basically for professional use. Beyerdynamic Headphones are extremely lightweight and robust. They offer an outstanding depth of tone and spaciousness. Their moderate treble and bass increase guarantee a pleasing sound. The headphones' single-sided cable makes it possible to often put them on and take them off without worrying about cords tangling. Beyerdynamic Studio Headphones Price: Rs 13,999.





Read More: Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





Buy Now

The best and most well-known brand for headphones, Bose gives a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound music. Hidden in the earcups, tiny microphones analyze, compare, and respond to outside noise before canceling it out with the opposite signal. Select Aware Mode to be aware of your surroundings or Quiet Mode for complete noise cancellation. Bose Headphone Price: Rs 19,990.





Buy Now

Another great option from boAT this gives great battery life. You can keep listening to music without any interruptions for 20 hours. The ergonomically designed over-ear headphones give you the best user and music experience. For all the people who love listening to music, this can be an ideal choice. boAT Headphone Price: Rs 1499.





Buy Now





The stylish and unique color headphones from ZEBRONICS feature a mic and adjustable headbands. So even if you are traveling you can easily pack this in your luggage without taking up much space. In addition to an AUX input and a multifunction button that controls music and volume, there is a voice assistant functionality. The soft buttons help you to answer or reject calls with a click, and to control your media playback. ZEBRONICS Headphone Price: Rs 1198.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.