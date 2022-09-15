10 Best Alexa Speakers in India: Smart Sound For Smart People

Best Alexa Speakers in India: Alexa speakers are excellent as they are portable, and built with the best quality. Amazon and third-party companies offer a large range of Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays that cater to different use cases. These Alexa speakers will listen to your voice and carry out different kinds of tasks. Also, read the best soundbars in India here.





Whether you are looking to stream music from Spotify, change the channel of your smart TV, create a home communication hub, and more. You can ask any questions in Hindi and English and they are not very expensive. Get familiar with the best Alexa speakers in India here.





Get familiar with Echos and the best smart speakers in with Alexa compatibility which is best for music.









Echo is one of the leading smart speakers that has been operated by voice command. It is available in a compact size and can fit into your favorite places. Alexa is the brand behind these Echo dot speakers and you can use Alexa to ask any sort of question. Let this Amazon echo pick the music for you and you can also create and manage your personal playlist.





The sleek and compact design makes the echo dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. Echo Dot Speaker Price: Rs 3,499.









The boat is one of the leading Bluetooth speaker brands in India and this model comes with inbuilt Alexa. Experience the Boat signature sound with 120W RMS premium audio delivered by Aavante. It is available in a premium-styled soundbar that provides an immersive auditory experience.





It has multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI with versatile Aavanate Bar Aaupera and one of the best Alexa speakers on the list. Boat Speaker Price: Rs 11,999.







Marshall speakers are engineered to create the thunderous sound from their compact frame and have an advanced setup and it is an Alexa inbuilt product. With Alexa, you can use your voice to multi-task, ask anything to Alexa even to volume up and it is the smart way to listen to music and do so much more.





Access to the worlds of music is not easy, but Alexa makes it easier for you and not for music, you can search for your favorite food recipe, best car accessories, and more from this Marshall Uxbridge speakers. It is one of the best 30W speakers with Alexa compatibility. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 21,999.















Here is another Echo speaker, they come with multiple layers of privacy protection and these Echo smart speakers come with a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.





Alexa has more than 30,000 skills and counting. They can help you to stay updated with the latest music. Voice commands everything you want, from music to knowing some recipes, and more just via voice commands. It is one of the best smart speakers. Echo Speaker Price: Rs 3,999.















Enjoy your favorite song on Zebronics Jukebar speaker that has inbuilt Alexa. It is one of the best soundbars that comes with powerful inbuilt subwoofers for a well-defined bass effect and it can be controlled via remote or via voice command through Alexa.





Enjoy your favorite music and search for anything in different languages, the 69 mm subwoofers bring out the best Audio experience. You can also set timers, ask questions, create calendar events, reminders, and more with the help of Alexa. Zebronics Speaker Price: Rs 6,799.















Boss is one of the leading premium speaker brands, this portable smart one comes with Alexa compatibility. You can control this speaker with voice command and enjoy 360 degrees of deep, clear, and lifelike sound with powerful bass.





Listen to all of your favorite songs via giving the voice command, search for anything you want in different languages and ask questions. One of the best portable speakers with Alexa inbuilt. Bose Speaker Price: Rs 38,900.















This Echo speaker comes with high-quality audio with Dolby Atmos and the 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. This Echo Studio is one of the best-sounding Echo devices. It automatically senses the acoustics of your space and offers fine-tuning playbacks to deliver optimal sound.





It is built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. Echo Studio makes your music sound incredible. Dolby Atmos technology enables a multidimensional audio experience, adding space, clarity, and depth. Echo Speaker Price: Rs 22,999.















This Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer with Alexa is one of the best Bluetooth speakers that have great features. Alexa provides a voice-forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, ask questions, and more. This portable subwoofer is not limited to music only. Search out anything you want through your voice command.





This Lumiford speaker is available in a classic new york tabletop design. Lumiford Speaker Price: Rs 4,175.















This Echo Dot is a smart speaker which can be controlled by voice even from a distance. The Alexa can speak both English and Hindi and new features are added to it automatically. It also comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display brightness day or night.





This Echo device comes with multiple layers of privacy protection. Echo Speaker Price: Rs 4,999.















This Lumiford speaker comes with Alexa that provides voice forward experience to play music and search for other information. It pairs all Bluetooth-enabled devices including cell phones, smart devices, and more. It is loaded with a high-quality 2200 mAh battery that allows the wireless speakers to play for up to 10 hours.





It also comes with 3 pre-set equalizer settings to play a wide range of music from EDM, Rock, Pop, or country music. Lumiford Speaker Price: Rs 2,600.





