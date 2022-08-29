Best Air Purifiers in India: Time To Improve The Air Quality of Your Home

Best Air Purifiers in India: Air pollution is at its peak and is affecting our lungs which results in a shorter lifespan. It is very important to take care of air at home and one of the best ways is through air purifiers. The air purifiers help to filter air and remove dangerous particles resulting in us all can breathe a little easier. In order to protect your family even indoors, air purifiers are increasingly a need. The car air purifiers are typically used at the home and you can check car air fresheners here.





Here we are sharing some of the top-quality air purifiers that will maintain a good quality of the air in your room and shield your loved ones at least while they are at home from airborne diseases like asthma, respiratory problems, lung infections, and allergies. Select the best air purifier for your home.





This Philips Air Purifier is the number brand in air purifiers, it comes with a vitashield intelligent purification system that automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, the 8000 smaller than PM2.5.





This 2000 series is engineered with 3 smart pre-settings that you can choose and they are general, Allergen, and bacteria & virus modes. It has low noise, especially in the sleep mode, and is an ideal product for medium and large rooms. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 15,799.















It is an intelligent air purifier that monitors and reacts to air quality changes. Dyson air purifier comes with 2 sensors, the dust sensing detects particles larger than one micron, and the volatile organic compounds sensor identifies gasses like fumes and toxins.





The 360-degree glass HEPA filter captures up to 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants as smell and the tri-coated carbon filter removes gasses, VOCs, and odors. The night mode continues to maintain the air quality without disturbing your sleep with low noise. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 29,900.















Coway is one of the leading home and kitchen appliances brands in South Korea and they are specialized in air care with a focus on superior air quality. It comes with a special green anti-virus HEPA filter trap that covers 99.99% of allergens, pollen, dust, and virus. It comes with a filter replacement indicator that blinks when it's time to change the HEPA and carbon filter.





It comes with a real-time air quality indicator that shows the real-time indoor air quality through intuitive colors. The intelligent auto mode automatically adjusts the speed of the air purifier based on the air quality. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 13,500.





This Honeywell air filter comes with an advanced filtration system with 5 air changes per hour. It is also equipped with UV LED and an ionizer to kill bacteria with 3 air purifying speeds. It has a sleep mode that offers a 1-12 hour automatic shut-off timer when not needed and comes with remote control.





Honeywell air purifier comes with air touch V4 that removes 99.99% of germs, bacteria, gasses, and toxins and is one of the best products for medium to large rooms, best for living and bedrooms. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,299.















It is another Philips air filter that comes with ultra silent mode which is designed specifically for the home. The HEPA filter with activated carbon delivers better quality in the room. It helps to kill 99.9% of bacteria, gasses, and toxins in the air.





It has an intelligent auto mode that adjusts the speed of the filer according to the requirement of the room. It also comes with a child lock and is quite simple to operate. It automatically switches off the LEDs during the night mode and it is one of the best air purifiers for the home. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,990.















The Kent Air Purifier comes with a high-efficiency antibacterial coated HEPA filter that removes 99% of dust particles and 2.5 particulate matter from household air via 3 stage mechanism. It is designed with an inbuilt ionizer that helps to improve air freshness and its activated carbon filter removes odor effectively.





It comes with a child lock feature to prevent any misuse of the appliances. This Kent air purifier at home is ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. Kent Air Purifier Price: Rs 6,599.







