Best 4TB Hard Disk From Brands Seagate, Western Digital, And Many More

Best 4TB Hard Disk: An external hard disk gives you a high storage capacity to make you work hard. In the market, various capacities hard disk options are available as per your need but If you have lots of data files then you should consider a hard disk with a 4TB storage capacity in comparison to 1TB, 2TB, or 3TB hard disks.





External hard disks with 4TB storage capacity are highly recommended due to their non-volatile memory, longer lifespan, larger storage capacity, and affordability. So, if you are looking for this, then our list of best 4TB hard disks will be going to help in buy your best storage buddy. Just choose, click and buy.







Best 4TB Hard Disk: Popular Picks







Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive - 40% off









Seagate portable 4TB external hard drive is designed to work with windows or mac computers and this disk has fast transfer speeds with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. You can also easily store and access up to 5TB of content. Seagate 4TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,499.







Adata HD650 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive - 11% off









Adata HD650 external hard drive is constructed of a durable composite plastic material that is highly resistant to scratching and marring. This hard disk comes with a durable storage capacity to safeguard all your content and offers you wide storage space to back up all your data. Adata 4TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,927.







Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk - 26% off









The western portable hard disk comes with a superspeed USB 3.0 port, automatic backup, password protection, and drive management. This hard disk is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 operating systems & Chrome OS. Western 4TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,258.







Seagate One Touch 4TB External Hard Disk - 31% off









Seagate hard disk is a perfect external drive for windows or mac, simply back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly or monthly backups. These hard disks easily manage 4 TB of photos, videos, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection. Seagate 4TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,299.









LaCie Rugged USB-C 4TB Portable External Hard Disk - 29% off







LaCie hard disks can quickly and easily connect to the latest Windows and Mac computers with Rugged’s reversible USB-C cable, or legacy computers using the included USB 3.0 adapter. LaCie 4TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 17,700.









