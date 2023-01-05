Best 2 TB Hard Disks In India: Sturdy HDDs For Massive Storage Capacity

Best 2 TB Hard Disks In India: Computers and laptops have become an integral part of our lives because they contain important data. Therefore, it is important to use a high-quality computer hard disk drive or HDD that is durable so that important data is not erased. Hard drives are considered a legacy technology, meaning they've been around longer than SSDs. Various HDD options with different capacities are available in the market according to your needs, but if you have a lot of data files, consider a 2TB hard drive in comparison to 250GB, 500GB, or 1TB HDD.





And when it comes to price, hard disk drives are more affordable and convenient for data that doesn't need to be accessed frequently, such as backups of photos, videos, or business files.





Best 2 TB Hard Disks In India: Popular Picks





Below we have listed a few of the best performed 2TB hard disk drives or HDDs to keep safe your hard work files for a lifetime.





The western portable hard drive comes with a superspeed USB 3.0 port, automatic backup, password protection, and drive management.



This HDD is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 operating systems & Chrome OS. Western Digital 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,498.







Seagate computer hard disk drive has a sleek and simple portable drive design for taking photos, movies, music, and more on the go with automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup.



Get an extra layer of protection for your data with the included 3 year rescue data recovery services. Seagate 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,799.







Toshiba HDD quickly transfers files with superspeed USB 3.2 gen 1 and is ready to use with Microsoft Windows and no software installation is required.







The hard drives also allow you to connect to older hardware with USB 2.0 compatibility. Toshiba 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,399.







WD Elements portable hard disk drive delivers ultra-fast data transfer rates and comes with USB 3.0



to offer reliable, high storage capacity to go, fast data transfer rates, universal connectivity, and massive capacity for value conscious customers. WD 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,499.







The Transcend computer hard disk drive is equipped with a one touch auto-backup button that instantly backs up your data with just one press.

This HDD combines supreme shock-resistant qualities with the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, allowing for ultra-fast file transfers and the highest level of anti-shock protection. Transcend 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 7,171.











Explore more 2TB hard disk drives here:

