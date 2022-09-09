Astronomical Telescopes: Make Objects Look Brighter With Outstanding Magnifying Power

Astronomical Telescopes: Many of us are curious to study or view celestial bodies like the sun, moon, planets, stars, and satellites clearly. The astronomer telescope's main function is to collect light across a wide surface area and to magnify the image of the object being studied. You can gaze at the beauty of these objects from your balcony or terrace. The primary benefit of an astronomical telescope is that they are affordable. These telescopes make use of less expensive and simple mirrors. As a result, these telescopes often cost five times less than those that are refracting.





The most important feature of an astronomical telescope is -the resolving power, light gathering power, magnifying power, and focal length. The telescope lens helps in focusing all lights into a single object.





Astronomical Telescopes





Have a detailed and elaborate view of planetary bodies with the best astronomical telescopes:









For all new beginners who are keen to study the planets, this Celestron Telescope is for you. It can serve both purposes- astronomical and terrestrial viewing. You do not need to set up any tool and can view it quickly at the correct point. The German Equatorial mount with Setting circles helps to accurately locate and track sky objects. Astronomical Telescope Price: Rs 24,399.













Lukzer astronomical telescope gives a maximum magnification of about 90X times. You can not only view the sun, moon, and stars but also mountains, valleys, birds, and other wildlife, near and far. With the use of a high-quality optical lens finder, you can view images sharper and clear. To keep the telescope stable and in the correct position, it comes with an adjustable tripod. Astronomical Telescope Price: Rs 1599.













The 700mm(f/5.7) focal length and 76mm aperture of the astronomical telescope, along with the completely coated optical glass lens and high transmission coatings, offer a breathtaking view and safeguard your eyes. This can be an excellent choice for astronomers to study stars, moons, Saturn, Jupiter, and other objects. It comes with different magnifying power for each eyepiece. Astronomical Telescope Price: Rs 11,000.













Comes with a portable tripod stand this ZHIZUKA Telescope helps you to explore Moon, Space, Planets, Stargazing, Wildlife Bird Watching Day-Night Sky, Hunting, and Outdoor Travelling. It can view long-distance objects clearly and can be used both day and night. This comes with a perfect configuration of 50mm Aperture, 360mm focal length, H6mm, and H20mm. Astronomical Telescope Price: Rs 1,999.













Though this Ekron Telescope is small it provides a larger diameter of 50mm accounting for a little place. Two different magnification eyepieces and 1.5X multiplier mirrors are included, allowing you to flexibly combine, and see objects at various distances and sizes. Astronomical Telescope Price: Rs 1599.





Benefits of Astronomical Telescopes:





Large magnification

Higher resolving power

Its field of view is wide,

Superior performance in inferior conditions

There are no aberrations, reflections, or breaks in the light path in the image.





