Apple Products' Launches in 2023: iPhone 15, 15-inch MacBook Air, And More

Apple Products' Launches in 2023: Apple is all set to introduce new models and something extra for the year 2023. This year the upcoming Apple products launch is a delight for all tech-savvy lovers. Excited to know what are the products and what it has to offer then here are all the new Apple products like Iphone 15, MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 9, iPad Pro, and Apple VR coming up this year. Apple is the best and one of the premium brands in the world of electronics. Nothing can beat the look, specifications, and performance of these Apple products. Be it Apple iPhones or even a small device like Apple Smart Watches Apple always comes with something unique and different than its competitors like Samsung, Microsoft, etc.





Like every year, this year also all the Apple products launch will be exciting with more progressive features than the previous models. For example, Apple iPhone 15 will have something new to offer than the previous model iPhone 14. Likewise, Apple Macbook and Apple Smartwatch Series 9 will be packed with more powerful features and designs than the Apple Smartwatch Series 8. For the first time, you will experience Apple products in gaming too. Yes, Apple is all set to launch VR to make your gaming experience a wonderful one. Apple lovers always check for the price of the previous model to come down then just after the release of these new Apple products you can purchase the previous models. Like after the launch of the Apple iPhone 15, you can get iPhone 14 at a low price. Similarly, if you are looking to get MacBook Air then soon after the 15-inch MacBook Air, you can get one.





Apple Products' Launches in 2023





Want to know what Apple products, starting from iPhones to MacBooks, are about to launch this year? Take an illustrative look at some of the finest Apple products that will get released this year in India:





Apple iPhone 15





The iPhone is Apple's most eagerly awaited product every year. Apple lovers wait eagerly for the new model along with the new features that the upcoming iPhone will bring. The new Apple product is rumored to include USB Type-C on every new iPhone, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus,









iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 range is claimed to be a costly one. According to a source, Apple iPhone 15 is expected to launch in mid-September 2023. Additionally, we could see some design changes and the expansion of Dynamic Island to all models. Apple might replace its ‘Pro Max’ model with the iPhone 15 Ultra.





15-inch MacBook Air





Another Apple product to launch in 2023 is the 15-inch MacBook Air. For business people, designers, working professionals, and video editors this MacBook Air can give a powerful and smooth performance. These Apple products offer faster versions of its high-end MacBook Pro laptops and the









Mac mini desktop. This MacBook model is expected to launch on April 2023 with a faster clock speed while working. If you want smooth multi-tasking then this Apple product will be of great help.





Apple Watch Series 9





One of the best smartwatches, though this is a small device, it's the most powerful that can perform all the functions of smartphones. With something different to offer than the Apple Watch Series 8 in Series 9 you can expect a new variant and specifications. As per the leaks, you can get





better connectivity in this upcoming Apple product launch. The Apple Watch Series 9 could launch alongside the iPhone 15 series sometime in September 2023.





14-inch iPad Pro





Apple could also launch iPad Pro with a 14-inch vast display size. The bigger 14 inches Ipad Pro will ve versed in OS 16 and is believed to be aimed at graphic designers, architects, interior designers, and other creative professionals who usually need larger displays due to the nature of their work. The launch of these Apple products is a great switch to an OLED display and an M2 or M3 chip is among the various rumors. The 14-inch iPad Pro may launch in late 2023.





Apple VR





This year Apple products will come up with something new in the gaming industry. Apple is going to launch a VR headset. According to several reports, Apple is planning to release its headset, which it













may call "Reality Pro”. This will be something different and exciting to look forward to. Besides iPhone and MacBook, this is a new category that Apple will deal with.







Apple Products Launches in 2023: FAQ





1. Which Apple products will release in 2023?

Apple iPhone 15, 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 9 and 14-inch iPad Pro are expected to release in 2023.





2. What is the next iPhone launch in 2023?

Apple iPhone 15 is the next launch for 2023.





3. Will Apple release a MacBook in 2023?

Yes, the Apple product launches include 15-inch MacBook Air giving you a smoother performance while working.





4. Is M2 better than M1 Pro?

With its potent CPU, the M2 Pro can compile code up to 2.5 times faster than the MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor and up to 25% faster than the M1 Pro.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.