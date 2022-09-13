Affordable Smartwatches Under 3000: Fashionable Design With Best Tracking Features

Affordable Smartwatches Under 3000: Now answering calls and texts became easy with the help of this electronic device. This is not only limited to calls but you can also track all your health activities like counting steps, and calories, monitoring your sleep cycle, checking your heart rate, etc. You can track everything and navigate notifications just from your wrist. The best smartwatch comes with a great design to give a stylish look. You can also listen to music through this smartwatch while running or doing a workout. They also come with a feature of finding a phone which can easily track your lost phone. This is the right travel and workout buddy for your wrist.





Even though it comes with the latest features it comes at a budget-friendly price. You can easily connect it with your smartphone. Some of them also come with waterproof technology and sweat-resistant features so that you can carry on with your workout easily. You can also set reminders and alarms in this new smartwatch.





Listed below are the best smartwatches at an affordable price:













The stylish and unique design of the smartwatch from Noise comes in various colors. It keeps on monitoring your heart rate 24*7, tracks your sleep cycle, and comes with multiple sports modes. You can enjoy listening to music and playing games for a longer time with 10 days of battery backup. Count and check your calories easily from your wrist. You can also check your notifications clearly with a 1.4-inch screen size display. Noise Smartwatch Price: Rs 1999.













Boat Smartwatch comes with Alexa to make things easier for you like set reminders, and tell you about the weather forecasts or scores of your favorite match. The big square color LCD display with a round dial gives a smooth touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. The watch can also monitor your stress level. It also comes with splash and sweat resistance so that you do not feel any discomfort while doing the workout. Boat Smartwatch Price: Rs 2999.













With 30 workout modes, this Fire Boltt is the best smartwatch in India for all fitness enthusiasts. You can view all your notifications from Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, etc. It also features menstural reminders making it the best companion for ladies. You can adjust the brightness as per your comfort. The pixel's resolution is 240*240. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1899.





The 1.69 HD screen display of the TAGG Verve Smartwatch helps in viewing bigger and brighter pictures. It comes with IPX68 Water Proof features. The Polycarbonate Body can withstand daily rough usage with ease. This watch also keeps a track of all your activities including heart rate, and real-time blood oxygen with the sensor technology. TAGG Smartwatch Price: Rs 1499.













Perfect for casual wear this smartwatch from pTron comes with a 1.7 inches colorful and bright display with a full touch screen and clear view. You can choose from three colors- Black, Blue, and Pink. This lightweight design comes with IP68 Dust, and Dirt, and is Waterproof. Ptron Smartwatch Price: Rs 1199.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.