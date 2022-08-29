64 GB Pendrive To Secure Your Precious Data: Best Pendrives From HP, SanDisk And More

64 GB Pendrive: In the world of storage devices, size does matter, and the smaller the device, the better. 64GB pen drives are one of them which has a slim and stylish look with high storage capacity to give your data a stylish look that will fit with your style. With 64GB storage capacity you have enough storage for basic use, In addition, you can also store a few social media apps on your phone. These amazing pen drives give you features to enjoy streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify, and more.





Here we have curated a list of the best 64GB Pendrives with a high market rating from well-known brands like HP, SanDisk, and more to protect your data on the cloud.

64 GB Pendrive: Secure And Useful













HP pen drive compact design with integrated strap-hole, temperature proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof with a durable metal charming appearance which brings a great sense of style. This Pendrive is compatible with operating systems such as Windows 2000/XP and Vista, Windows 7, 8, 10, and MAC operating systems 10.3 and above. HP 64 GB Pendrive Price: Rs 425.















SanDisk pen drive is compatible with micro USB type 'B' Android-based smartphones & tablets. This 64GB pen drive has a retractable design with dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors and their high-speed USB 3.0 performance with up to 130mbps file transfer from the drive to the computer. SanDisk memory zone application lets you easily manage your photos and videos. SanDisk 64 GB Pendrive Price: Rs 659.

















Samsung DUO Plus is a Type-C drive with a super-useful Type-A adapter. Samsung's leadership in flash memory makes the DUO Plus a trustworthy drive to store your valuable data. It works through it all with a waterproof, shock-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof body. Samsung 64 GB Pendrive Price: 1,099.









Acer Pendrive is built with a high-quality master controller and high-quality ICs. This Pendrive supports plug-and-play without any driver or power supply and reads easily with its speed. Acer UP300 is backward compatible with computers, tablets, mobile phones, sound equipment, smart TVs, and car audio, it also supports Windows and Mac operating systems for better performance. Acer 64 GB Pendrive Price: 895.















SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C Flash Drive is designed specifically for next-generation devices with the new USB Type-C port. The SanDisk memory zone app lets you view, access, and back up all the files from your phone's memory in one location. It can also automatically move files from your device to your drive to free up space. SanDisk 64 GB Pendrive Price: Rs 859.









Explore more branded 64 GB Pendrive here:

