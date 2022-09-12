5G Routers: Keep Your WiFi Blazing Fast

5G Routers: Whether you take online classes, stream HD movies, play online games, or browse the internet extensively, a Wi-Fi router is the right device you need to set up at your home. The wifi routers with a 5G connection give you an uninterrupted high-speed internet connection. The main purpose of a router is to connect multiple networks and forward packets destined either for directly attached networks or more remote networks.





So, if you are planning to set the router in your home or office, before making any decision take a look at our compiled list that gives you amazing options from well-known brands at affordable prices.

Make Your WFH Easy And Hassel Free With These Powerful Wifi Routers.

5G Routers













Tenda AC10 is a high-performance Wi-Fi router designed with full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports. It can easily handle the demands of every device in your home with its powerful CPU for high-speed processing, solid hardware backed with advanced technology, and bandwidth prioritization. Tenda 5G Routers Price: Rs 2,269.















D-Link has 2 dual-band wireless routers with 4 high-gain Omni antennae and it has multiple functions for the wireless interface. This router can be simply set up with the D-Link assistant mobile APP or with an intuitive WEB GUI setup wizard. D-Link 5G Router Price: Rs 2,350.













TP-Link Archer C6 creates a reliable and blazing-fast network powered by 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology. The 2.4GHz band delivers speeds up to 300Mbps which makes you ready for everyday tasks like emailing, web browsing, and more. TP-Link 5G Router Price: Rs 2,599.





Looking For WiFi Routers? Click Here.













Mercusys' four external 5dBi antennas powered with advanced antenna technology provide users with larger wireless coverage and wireless signal intensity throughout your large home or office, making weak, dropped connections a thing of the past. Mercusys 5G Router Price: Rs 1,949.















Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 router covers 1,000 square feet and handles up to 10+ devices at speeds up to 1.2 Gbps. This compact dual-band router lets you surf, stream, and game all at the same time to keep you connected to the things that matter most. Linksys 5G Router Price: Rs 2,950.









Explore more branded 5G routers here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.