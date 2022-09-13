2TB Hard Disk: Best HDDs For Your Storage Needs

2TB Hard Disk: If you are looking for 2TB external HDDs to keep your data handy, then you have come to the right place to get your storage solution. Here are a few popular options to consider for your space concern, external hard disk gives you a high storage capacity to make you work hard. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 11:32 AM IST
2TB Hard Disk: External hard disks with 2TB storage capacity is highly recommended due to their non-volatile memory, longer lifespan, and larger storage capacity. And when it comes to affordability, hard disks are still considered the most pocket-friendly than SSDs that's why most people consider these external hard drives. 


So, if you are looking for a buying guide with various options to get the right hard disk as per your need? Then just take a look at our compiled list that will be going to help you to choose the best HDDs for your storage requirements. 


2TB Hard Disk 



Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD - 29% off 




The perfect external hard drive for Windows or Mac, simply back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly or monthly backups. This hard disk safely and easily manages 2 TB of photos, videos, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection. Seagate 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,699




Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive - 25% off


 


The western portable hard disk comes with a superspeed USB 3.0 port, automatic backup, password protection, and drive management. This hard disk is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 operating systems & Chrome OS. Western 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,498



Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External HDD - 21% off



Toshiba hard disks quickly transfer files with superspeed USB 3.2 gen 1 and are ready to use with Microsoft Windows and no software installation is required. The hard drives also allow you to connect to older hardware with USB 2.0 compatibility. Toshiba 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,950


Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD - 20% off



Seagate hard disk has a sleek and simple portable drive design for taking photos, movies, music, and more on the go with automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup. Seagate 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,599



Lenovo 2TB External Hard Drive - 12% off



Lenovo hard disk is a compact, slim, and portable design with 10-time fast data transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity Up to 8 kV ESD. this drive is perfect for storing your photos, videos, and important documents of 2TB. Lenovo 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,786





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

