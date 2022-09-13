2TB Hard Disk: Best HDDs For Your Storage Needs

2TB Hard Disk: External hard disks with 2TB storage capacity is highly recommended due to their non-volatile memory, longer lifespan, and larger storage capacity. And when it comes to affordability, hard disks are still considered the most pocket-friendly than SSDs that's why most people consider these external hard drives.





So, if you are looking for a buying guide with various options to get the right hard disk as per your need? Then just take a look at our compiled list that will be going to help you to choose the best HDDs for your storage requirements.





The perfect external hard drive for Windows or Mac, simply back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly or monthly backups. This hard disk safely and easily manages 2 TB of photos, videos, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection. Seagate 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,699.

















The western portable hard disk comes with a superspeed USB 3.0 port, automatic backup, password protection, and drive management. This hard disk is compatible with Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 operating systems & Chrome OS. Western 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,498.















Toshiba hard disks quickly transfer files with superspeed USB 3.2 gen 1 and are ready to use with Microsoft Windows and no software installation is required. The hard drives also allow you to connect to older hardware with USB 2.0 compatibility. Toshiba 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,950.





Seagate hard disk has a sleek and simple portable drive design for taking photos, movies, music, and more on the go with automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup. Seagate 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 5,599.















Lenovo hard disk is a compact, slim, and portable design with 10-time fast data transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity Up to 8 kV ESD. this drive is perfect for storing your photos, videos, and important documents of 2TB. Lenovo 2TB Hard Disk Price: Rs 8,786.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.