22 inch Monitors In India: Best for Work for Home and Gaming

22 inch Monitor Price: As everyone does not have laptops, it is necessary to have a good quality monitor with your PC. a 22 inch monitor is one of the most compatible sizes for home and business use purposes as they are affordable and now come with all the latest features.





They help you to complete your task efficiently without investing too much money in it. These 22 inch monitor is available with LCD, LED, or FHD display to help you easily shop as per the need. Here we have shared the best 22 inch monitors in India that are best for work and gaming. Check out and select the best one.





BenQ 22-inch LCD Monitor









This BenQ monitor comes with a stunning full HD display with 1920x1080 resolution and has 16.7 Million colors with a 178 degrees wide viewing angle. The ultra slim bezel design offers a minimum distraction and creates virtually seamless multi-panel configurations.





It has a low blue light and flicker-free technology to prevent eye strains and protect them. It is one of the best computer monitor from BenQ.

BenQ Monitor Price: Rs 10,250.







Lenovo 22 inch FHD Ultra Slim Monitor









Lenovo is one of the leading companies that deals in computer accessories, this Lenovo monitor comes with smart artery software that adjusts the display according to usage. It has a 16.7 million colors178 degrees wide viewing angle.





The rapid 75Hz refresh rate response time with 4ms and FreeSync keeps you free from streaking and ghosting even in the most intense situations. The monitor comes with Low blue light that improves display and protects the eyes.

Lenovo Monitor Price: Rs 10,499.







LG 22 inch IPS Monitor









This LG monitor comes with preset customized options that allow you to easily customize your monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse. It can be connected with a VGA port, HDMI Port, DVI port, and a headphone output with better gaming options.





The black stabilizer allows you to have better visuality even in dark scenes.

LG Monitor Price: Rs 10,199.







Samsung Flicker Free LED Monitor









This Samsung monitor comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle for a better and clear view. You can also link your monitor with external devices like memory drives, HDMI ports, and D-sub ports to make your computing environment more convenient.





It is available in s slim and sleek design and has superior image quality with Samsung’s advanced display technology.

Samsung Monitor Price: Rs 9,399.







Acer Aopen Backlit LED Monitor









Acer is one of the famous brands that have a wide range of computer accessories. This Acer computer monitor comes with a 5ms response time with 16.7 million colors for a better viewing experience.





It has Blue light shield technology which protects your eyes from unnecessary strain by utilizing Acer Blue light shield. It's time to eliminate the annoying screen flicker and reduce the risk of eye strain with flicker technology.

Acer Monitor Price: Rs 9,900.







