1TB Pendrive: Perfect For Large Files, Audio And Videos Storage

1TB Pendrive: if you are one of them you have a large no of files to store and your old storage capacity is not sufficient for you. Then you should consider 1TB capacity pen drives that are easily available in the market. One terabyte pen drive gives you the option of storing approx 250,000 photos, 250 movies, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5 million document pages, commonly stored as Office files, PDFs, and presentations.





Well! To make the right purchasing decision, take a look at our compiled list of 1TB pen drives to secure your precious data.





Also Read: 64 GB Pendrives To Secure Your Precious Data.





1TB Pendrive













SanDisk Pendives has a 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB type-C and a traditional type-A connector to move your content seamlessly. You can also back up your photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app. SanDisk Pendrive Price: Rs 12,949.















HP pen drives have a fast speed of up to 400MB/s to save your time during file transfer and let you quickly access, edit and transfer files without any delay. It comes with a key loop to hang around with you anywhere easily. HP Pendrive Price: Rs 15,349.















SanDisk is a high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds that lets you quickly move your files to your computer. Their dual-purpose swivel design in stylish metal housing protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take your drive on the go. SanDisk Pendrive Price: Rs 9,404.















Kingston pen drives support next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfers. It delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music, and more. Kingston Pendrive Price: Rs 14,326.















The premium metal design of the HP x770w USB 3.1 pen drive is the ultimate mobile storage solution with a reading speed of up to 400MB/s and a write speed of up to 250MB/s. It is compatible with most PC, Mac laptops,s and desktop computers with USB 3.1 Gen 1 & USB 3.0 ports. HP Pendrive Price: Rs 26,556.









Explore more Branded pen drives here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.