11 Gadgets You Should Get This Diwali 2022: Get Tech-Savy This Festival Of Light

Diwali 2022 comes with a ceaseless theme of the victory of good over evil. More than a billion people on the planet celebrate Diwali or the festival of light with complete enthusiasm and happiness. Shopping for new stuff during the festive season is considered quite lucky and so, we have come up with some of the popular and useful gadgets that you should not miss when going on shopping this Diwali.





These gadgets include smart bands, Bluetooth speakers, smart lamps, headphones, and many more. So, start exploring these amazing products and make your Diwali 2022 a festival to remember forever.





Diwali 2022: Gadgets To Buy





Here, we have listed some of the most popular and quite useful gadgets that can make your Diwali and life ahead (of course) better. Take a look and make the best purchase decision:













Track your SpO2 level, heart rate, stress level, and sleep cycle with this impeccably designed smartwatch from Honor.









Another awesome smart band that comes with 2-week battery life and 30 fitness mode, making it a worth-to-buy gadget.









Pick this splendid-looking smart watch from Noise that comes in a charcoal black color and has a superior refresh rate of 60 Hz. Available with 1.72 inches of display, this Noise smart watch has 100 sports modes to play with.









JBL brings you this spectacular portable speaker that is waterproof in nature and is known for its capability to play up to 12 hours in a row with optimal charging.





If you’re a hardcore music lover, this is your chance to grab the best Bluetooth portable speaker from Marshall which is known to provide a 360-degree sound and has a maximum playtime of up to 20 hours on a full charge.









Bose, being a prominent brand, offers this stupendous portable speaker that is appreciated for its PositioniQtechnology and water-resistant nature.









This Diwali 2022, buy this Mi smart bedside lamp that has an integrated touch panel and is designed using top-notch plastic. The offered smart lamp has multiple mood settings and is available with a temperature control feature.









Place this compact yet HD TV of 24 inch from VW inside your bedroom or study this Diwali. With a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, this LED TV has 1 HDMI port and 2 USB ports.









Check out this 4-liter mini refrigerator from AstroAI that comes in blue color. Eco-friendly in nature, this mini refrigerator comes in the ‎24 x 18 x 27 cm dimension and weighs around 2.02 kgs.









Bose offers you this extremely powerful noise-canceling headphone that comes with an adaptive four-microphone system. The offered Bose headphone will be a great gift for your husband, brother, colleague, etc on Diwali 2022.









Get this smart plug from Wipro that is perfect for home appliances like ACs, Microwaves, Geysers, etc. Known for its seamless wireless connectivity, this Wipro smart plug is simple to install.













Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.