What Are The Best Laptop Brands In India? Editors Choice

The most common question that we ask ourselves while purchasing a laptop is- “What are the best laptop brands?” No matter if you are a student, gamer, graphic designer, working professional, etc getting the best laptop for better productivity and delivering high performance in your work is understood. When choosing a laptop there are certain factors to consider like RAM, screen size, battery life, etc. As soon as you type the word best laptop brands in the search bar you will come across numerous articles and reviews. All this might be confusing too as everyone has a different view. Today, after doing lots of research and investigation, we have come up with the best laptop brands in India.





The best laptops are powered by the latest generation processors, high-resolution displays, ergonomic keyboards, and great software support that provides regular updates. The best laptop brands in India might differ from users. Different users look for different features to ease their work. There are many who work on multiple windows and sheets so they look for the best laptop brands which offer great speed to make their work faster.





Best Laptop Brands









Based on popular choices and excellent ratings we have shortlisted the best laptops so that you can accomplish your task easily.









Apple 2021 MacBook Pro





Ask anyone “what are the best laptop brands” and the majority of them will answer Apple MacBook. Appreciated for its stunning display, stupendous battery life, powerful features along with stylish





Check Here

look this laptop is best suited for all users, especially for working people and businessmen. If you have a good budget and do not want to compromise on quality then this is the best choice. Apple MacBook Pro Price: Rs 2,96,894.





Why do we prefer this?





Outstanding performance

Great speed

Longer battery life of 21 hours





Who is the right buyer for this?

One of the best laptop brands for business-related tasks, video editors, and interior designers.





HP Victus Gaming





Are you a gamer and looking for the best gaming laptop in India? This one from HP can be a great pick as it comes with Ryzen 5 processor to offer you superb speed while gaming. Designed with a

Check Here

backlit keyboard you can continue playing games even in limited light. The display resolution is 1920 x 1080. HP Laptop Price: Rs 56,960.





Why do we prefer this?





Various connectivity options

The large display size of 16.1 Inches

Dedicated graphics for a better gaming experience





Who is the right buyer for this?

For beginners and professional gamers, these are the best laptops that can improve their gaming performance too.





Read More: Best Laptops 2023





Lenovo Ideapad 3





Considered one of the best laptop brands in India these Lenovo laptops come in a slim and sleek design making them handy so that you can easily carry them while traveling. The feature of the





Check Here

anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected even while working for longer hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,900.







Why do we prefer this?





Backlit keyboard

Strong built

Anti-glare screen





Who is the right buyer for this?





The best laptop for students for attending online classes and doing assignments. Also a great choice for working professionals who works on the go.





ASUS VivoBook 15





Not all users wish to spend much while purchasing a laptop. So they look for the best laptop brands at an affordable price without compromising on the feature and quality. This ASUS laptop is versed

Check Here

in Windows 11 operating system and comes with an impeccable battery life of up to 6 hours. With the help of this laptop, you can get things done smoothly and efficiently. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 24,827.





Why do we prefer this?





Lightweight design

Login fast with the help of a fingerprint reader

Vast screen size with Nanoedge display

Who is the right buyer for this?

Anyone looking for the best laptop brands for entertainment purposes or basic office needs then this is the right pick.





HP 14s 11th Gen





HP is the best laptop brands in India for all users designed with portable features. The offered laptop comes with a wide screen size of 14 inches. Versed with a dual speaker this laptop comes with 8GB

Check Here

RAM and stylish silver color. Make the most of every day with the sleek design, performance, and all-day battery life, all at an outstanding value. HP Laptop Price: Rs 41,200





Why do we prefer this?





Micro edge display

Anti-glare screen

Built-in Alex





Who is the right buyer for this?

Developers, coders, engineers, or editors can go for this HP laptop. Also, you can edit videos flawlessly on this device.





Read More: i5 Laptops Under 50000





Acer Aspire 3





Acer laptops are appreciated for their fantastic display quality. Collaborate, connect, and do your best work with the best laptop brands in India. Its sleek style and performance with all-day battery





Check Here

life are just what you need. This laptop provides a stunning color-rich display and protects users’ eyes from harmful blue light. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 22,629.





Why do we prefer this?





Plenty of ports

Stylish design

Powerful





Who is the right buyer for this?





This is the best option for buyers who want a high-powered laptop that can carry out heavy tasks such as programming and also working on multiple spreadsheets.





Mi Notebook Pro





Looking for the best laptop brands? Explore this one from Mi that is versed with an anti-glare screen to protect your eyes from harmful rays. Versed with 8 GB RAM you can unlock fast with the help of a





Check Here

fingerprint scanner. The backlit keyboard helps you to work even in limited light. The laptop is designed with wider touchpads. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 56,490.





Why do we prefer this?





Fingerprint sensor

Backlit keyboard

Anti Glare screen





Who is the right buyer for this?

This is the best laptop brand suitable for everyone. Whether you are a student, working, or even looking for personal use this is the best choice.





FAQ: Best Laptop Brands





1. Which are the three best laptop brands in India?

There are many best laptop brands, however, the most popular ones are- Apple, HP, and ASUS.





2. Which is the No 1 laptop in India?

The No 1 laptop brand is Apple 2021 MacBook Pro.





3. Which are the best laptop brands giving value for money?

The best laptop brands giving true value for money are





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen

HP Victus Gaming

Acer Extensa 15

Mi Notebook Pro QHD





4. How to choose the best laptops?





Follow the below tips while choosing the best laptops

Screen size

Operating system

Storage capacity

Battery life

Multiple ports

Explorer more options on the best laptop brands in India





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.