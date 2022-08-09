Touch Screen Laptop In India: For Small Size And High Efficiency

Touch screen laptop is preferred by everyone because of their high-quality display and portability. If you are a tech-savvy person, then a touchscreen laptop will be your best choice. These laptops are super stylish and light in weight. Through the touch screen feature, you can take a quick note and zoom photos easily, along with other benefits. With the advancement of technology, touchscreen laptops can aid in the speed and accuracy of your work. The Touch screen laptop price can be both high and low depending on the brand and features.

Touch Screen Laptops: We have mentioned below some of the best touch screen laptops, which you can choose accordingly as per your preference:

HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron





With automatic software updates, this touch screen laptop HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron will always protect your laptop from viruses. A touch screen laptop can add more productivity to your work. Accompanied by 4GB RAM and a 14-inch screen, this laptop is very compact and easy to carry. HP Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 25,550.

HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen

Suitable for both students and official work, The HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen provides 100% clarity in both photos and videos. This comes with 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB and a storage capacity is up to 512 GB. If you are a graphic designer, this laptop will be the ideal one for you where you can play with your creativity and give the best output. HP Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 69,500.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen





Relax and work comfortably with Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen. This 15.6-inch thin and light laptop not only has the latest features but also comes in stylish Platinum Grey color. This Lenovo touch screen laptop can operate for up to 7 hours without charging. Lenovo Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 37,490

Dell 14 (2021) Intel I5-1155G7 2 IN1 Touch Screen Laptop

With the Dell 14 (2021) Intel i5 Touch Screen Laptop you can navigate smoothly. This comes with Dell Active Pen which makes navigation easier as you do not require any mouse or keyboard. This touch screen laptop Dell gives a stylish look with its attractive silver color. Dell Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 78,950

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (2021)





If you desire a compact laptop, this ASUS touch screen laptop could be a good option. If you are a painter, graphic designer, or artist, you can give a better performance in your work. This is one of the best laptop under 50000 with a display of 14.0-inch (35.56 cm) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit 250nits, IPS-level Panel, Glossy display, 82 % screen-to-body ratio. You can work comfortably. Since it has a fingerprint reader, all your files and documents will be secured. ASUS Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 49,990.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen attributes a slim and sleek design. This gives a stylish and classy look along with a display size of 15.6 inches (39.6 cm), FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080). With 16 GB RAM, you will have sufficient space to save your files. Some other key features of this laptop are- FingerPrint Reader, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, and Gyro Sensor. Samsung Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 79,990.





