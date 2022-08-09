The Best Mini Laptops For Greater Comfort With Excellent Features

If you are looking for a laptop that can easily fit into your bag and is travel-friendly, then mini laptops are best suited for you. You can perform all your tasks easily, and it has a good battery backup. Besides, all of these mini laptops come at a pocket-friendly price and look stylish. These fabulous and best mini laptops provide various benefits to users, like blogging, using Excel, gaming, etc.

Students find mini laptops very useful as they can easily carry them and take notes while attending their classes. The biggest advantage of mini laptops is that they do not produce any sound during operation. So, all in all, you will get a smooth experience while operating these mini laptops.





Check out some of the best mini laptops at the best prices in India.

Lenovo IdeaPad D330









For students or office goers, the Lenovo Mini Laptop could be your first choice. With a display size of 10 inches, you can get a clear view without causing hindrance in your work. It comes with 4GB RAM so you can store enough data. You also get a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. When it comes to battery backup, it can last up to 6 hours.Laptop Price: Rs 20,999.

HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500





The mini laptop HP Chromebook MediaTek, which comes in a stylish Ash Grey color, works faster because it has a voice-enabled Google Assistant. If you are looking for gaming purposes, then this HP mini laptop should be your first choice as it has dual speakers with a display of 29.5 cm (11.6") diagonal, HD, anti-glare, 1366 x 768, 220 nits, 135 PPI, and 45% NTSC. The touchscreen mini laptop features make it easier to operate. Laptop Price: Rs 19,499.

If you are looking for regular light laptops, then you can go for these popular ones given below:

Lenovo IdeaPad 1, Intel Celeron





The slim and stylish look of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron attracts lots of buyers. If your purpose of taking a mini laptop is an official one, then you should try this one from Lenovo. The memory and storage are 4GB RAM DDR4 | 256GB SSD, which are adequate for both official and personal needs. Also, people with gaming motives can purchase this laptop as it has a display of 11.6" HD (1366x768). Laptop Price-Rs 23,890.

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

Featuring a 15.6-inch display screen and a design of up to 19.9mm thin ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) has a good storage capacity of 4GB. If you wish for a multi-tasking laptop then we bet this one won't let you down. You can work on this laptop very conveniently or watch movies with sound speakers. The battery life is up to 6 hours and depends on the usage. Laptop Price: Rs 26,990.





Dell New 14 AMD Ryzen 3-3250U

With its high resolution and great operating system, Dell New 14 AMD Ryzen 3-3250U is the best laptop for graphic designs. A graphic designer can give their best output in this 14-inch laptop. This mini laptop Dell comes with an attractive Accent Black color with sufficient space of 8GB RAM. Laptop Price: 35,700.

Though these mini laptops are from a renowned brand still they are affordable and have the latest processors. These mini laptops have a high memory and storage capacity.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.







