Slim And Light Laptops: Notebooks Under 100000 That Easily Fits Into Your Handbags

Notebooks Under 100000: While going for a meeting or doing official work on an airplane or car taking a laptop everywhere is not possible as they are not handy. You also cannot use them with limited space. Notebook laptops are portable, sleek, and light making them easy to carry wherever you go. Though these laptops are smaller in size their screen sizes are relatively large. People who use laptops for extended periods of time or who extensively rely on computers for their jobs will find notebooks to be very helpful. Also if someone is too busy and occupied with work they can carry these notebooks even while traveling and can continue their work easily.





The keyboards that come with the notebook is user friendly and give a smooth typing experience. All fingers will be able to easily access the keys because of their placement. As a result, there will be fewer typo errors giving you perfection in your work.





Apple Macbook Laptops are the top choice for professionals as it comes with advanced features. This is the best laptop that combines both style and features. It enables you to edit pictures like a pro. Take a sharp, clear, and vibrant text with a 13.3-inch stunning retina display. Mac is designed to let you work, play, and create like never before. Apple MacBook Laptop Price: Rs 92,900.













This light and slim laptop from Lenovo help you in finishing your task quickly. You can view things clearly with the feature of side bezels and up to FHD resolution. Enjoy vivid details in your images with an IPS panel, that show more than 2 million individual pixels. In just one hour of charging time, you can get battery 80% battery that is sufficient to carry your work. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.





The anti-glare screen, lightweight, and slim features of the Mi Notebook give users an amazing experience. The 16GB RAM gives you a better storage capacity to save your files and data. This notebook comes with Windows 11 Home operating system. Since this is ultra slim you can carry it easily while traveling without any extra bag as it can fit perfectly into your handbag. Mi Notebook Price: Rs 63,499.













With a touchscreen feature, this HP Pavilion Laptop has 14 inches screen size for a wider display. Graphic designers, business professionals, or even students can use this convertible laptop. This can be a good choice for Notebooks under 100000. The 10th generation intel makes multi-tasking easy. The Alexa voice assistant enhances the functionality of this best laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 76,990.













Dell laptops are known to provide the best features and also give high performance. The backlit keyboard allows you to adjust the brightness level. This notebook has an Intel UHD graphics card to manage the graphical function. The fingerprint reader ensures that all your data are secured. Also, you do not have to set a password to unlock the laptop. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 74,499.







Notebooks Under 100000: Why use?





Slim and lightweight

Highly portable

Compact size

Strong battery health





