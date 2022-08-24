Laptops With Finger Print Sensor For Secure And Easy Login

If you are carrying all your important data on laptops and worried about security then we suggest you go for fingerprint reader laptops. It offers a more secure approach to login into your laptop because it is distinct and nearly impossible to replicate. To save time you just have to touch and your laptop is unlocked. You can regulate access more quickly and do not have to remember passwords or follow instructions to forget passwords. You can get some of the best laptops with this feature.

One of the most reliable biometric modalities is fingerprint scanning technology. It offers about 100% accuracy for purposes of authentication. For your laptop, a biometric fingerprint reader is an ideal choice in terms of accuracy.

This HP Laptop is one of the best laptops for a smooth fingerprint reader. The display size is 15.6 Inches and features an anti-glare micro-edge. This thin and lightweight laptop comes with a smooth touchscreen. The in-built Alexa makes your work easier. HP Laptop Price: Rs 74,000.





Dell Laptops are known for their best quality. This comes with both Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. With Windows 11 operating system gives you great speed while operating. This stylish laptop comes with 14 inches and 8GB RAM. The fingerprint sensor keeps your data secured and is easy to unlock just with a touch. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





This sleek and stylish laptop from ASUS comes with a dynamic style and is easily portable because of its lightweight feature. The large viewing area allows for both work and plays viewing experiences that are immersive. The battery life is up to 6 hours. Asus Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





Featuring Full HD, Convertible and Micro-Edge Display this HP laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor. There are a number of ports: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 1,2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A,1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 AC smart pin, and 1 HDMI 2.0. The other features include Alexa, a Backlight keyboard, Audio by B&O, and Dual Speakers. HP Laptop Price: Rs 69,799.





This slim IdeaPad from Lenovo comes with 8 GB memory. The laptop is 1.79 cm Thin and 1.66 kg Light. With a light touch, Slim feels your presence. To log in, simply touch the reader with your finger. A privacy shutter is included with the webcam to ensure your security. Use the lighted keyboard to work comfortably when working late-night shifts. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 66,999.





Advantages of laptops with fingerprint readers:





Keeps your data secure

Easy to unlock your laptop

Highly responsive

Provides great speed.





