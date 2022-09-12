Laptops Under 70000 In India (September 2022): The Perfect All-Rounder

Laptops Under 70000 In India: Laptops are getting better day by day and demands are going high in the market due to their better work functionality. If your work also requires frequent Pc needs then a quality laptop can be the best option for you which carries all the latest features in a compact role that are easy to carry. But when it comes to buying laptops budgets play a vital role, so to solve your budget problem here we have compiled a list of some best laptops under 70000 from brands like Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more that fit in your pocket and bag. Check them out!





Also Read: 32GB RAM Laptops For 2022.







Laptops Under 70000 In India (September 2022): Top Picks















Mi Notebook is crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and sandblasted with a ﬁne ceramic coating. This laptop has 11th gen intel tiger lake core i5, a 11300H processor, 3.1 GHz speed, 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 MB cache. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 63,999.















Lenovo laptops are 12th gen laptops with TN technology, 250N brightness, anti-glare, 16GB memory, and 512 GB SSD storage capacity to save your hard work results. Their smart learning features protect your eyes and give you the best display quality with a whisper voice. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 61,490.















The HP Pavilion x360 14 convertible adapts to you so that you are productive at any angle and you can stream your favorite series as long as you want with their fast charge feature. Dual speakers with audio by B&O give this laptop the immersive sound and entertainment experience you crave. HP Laptop Price: Rs 67,717.





Looking For Slim And Light Laptops? Click Here.















Dell has a large screen space for reviewing spreadsheets, purchase orders, and perfecting presentations, all in a slim, lightweight design with their 12th gen intel core processors. This laptop runs at peak performance to get you through the day. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 64,990.















ASUS laptops have a 15.6-inch FHD display, and features like AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor, 512GB SSD storage, and a backlit chiclet keyboard. Moreover, this laptop has pre-loaded windows 11 home with lifetime validity, and pre-installed office home & student with lifetime validity. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 71,990.









Explore more laptops here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.