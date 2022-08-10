Laptops Under 60000: Best Options For Your Work Demands

If you have a sufficient budget when purchasing a new laptop, you can easily get some of the best features on your machine. You can easily find good laptops under Rs 60000 with the latest operating system, good RAM, large internal storage capacity, and other features. These laptops are available for work, business, personal, and gaming use, allowing you to easily select the best laptop for your needs while staying within your budget.

Make sure you check the features like RAM, screen size, and battery healthy while choosing the best laptop. We also have a list of some of these laptops, as well as their key highlights or features, to help you make a more informed purchasing decision when shopping online.





Check out our top choices for laptops under 60000:





Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution





Mi is a well-known brand not only in the smartphone market but also in the laptop market. Mi Notebook comes with an 11th Gen i5 processor which gives a good speed. Crafted with aircraft-grade Aluminium alloy it gives a stylish look. You have the option of both 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM. You can choose as per your requirement. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 54,990.





HP 14s, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U





This HP 14s laptop can be a good option for a budget under 60000. The memory & storage capacity is 8GB and Display & Graphics are 35.6 cm. This laptop weighs around 1.4 kg which makes it convenient and portable. With good battery life, you can continue your work without any intervention. HP Laptop Price: Rs 46,912.





Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop





Dell is the most popular choice when it comes to laptops. Dell Vostro is the best laptop to protect all your confidential files and personal information. This laptop has an Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM to allow you to work more efficiently without experiencing any lag in processing or display. Available with a display screen of 14 inches it is lightweight and highly portable. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 54,090.





Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U





If you are looking to purchase a sleek and lightweight laptop under 60000 Lenovo Ideapad can be a good choice to consider. It has a storage of 8GB RAM which can be upgraded to 12 GB. The anti-glare screen helps to reduce eye strain helping you to work for a longer duration of time. It features multiple ports including USB C so that you can connect to every device you want to make learning an effortless job. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 46,049.





Acer Aspire 5 A515-45









With a premium and stylish look, the Acer Aspire laptop gives you a screen display of 15.6 making it the best laptop brand. Since it is lightweight you can easily carry it while traveling without any hassle. Acer Purified Voice with two built-in microphones ensures all communications are clear and filters out typing noise. The HD camera gives you clear picture quality. With 8GB RAM, all your multi-tasking needs can be fulfilled. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 54,900.





Important factors to consider before buying a laptop under 60000





The preferred screen size

Screen quality

RAM

Look for purpose if it is for personal or business need

Check the battery life





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





