Laptops Under 40000: Affordable Choices That Contains Both Performance And Robustness

Laptops Under 40000: The importance of laptops has risen since the pandemic, especially among professionals and students. Without a laptop, managing studies, projects, assignments, and other tasks during online classes has become quite challenging. On the other hand, since many offices are still into work from home or hybrid model and for attending meetings, completing a variety of other duties during the day laptops are required.

We have listed some of the best laptops under 40000 which are lightweight and come with advanced features. Depending on factors like screen size, RAM, storage space, and other factors, you can select the best option. These laptops are a great choice for students as well as professionals.





HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3





This sleek and lightweight laptop from HP is suitable for both students and working professionals. Since it's lightweight you can carry it easily with you. This laptop has dual speakers and comes with 8GB RAM. With a screen size of 15.6 inches, it provides a better viewing angle. You can connect it seamlessly with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The other features include- Anti Glare Screen, Alexa, and Windows 11. HP Laptop Price: Rs 37,399.





ASUS VivoBook 15

This ASUS laptop can be a good option for budget-friendly buyers. The laptop is available with a display of 15.6-inch. Since this laptop has Anti-Glare Plane it protects the eyes from ultraviolet rays. The laptop has a fingerprint sensor to protect your confidential documents and makes it easy to unlock the laptop without any password. ASUS laptops have good battery health. The Silver color makes it stylish. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





Redmi Book 15

This laptop from Redmi comes with 8 GB RAM and is suitable for both student's and business needs. The sleek and lightweight design of the laptop makes it highly compact and portable. This comes with a core i3 processor and LED display type. The screen resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels. Redmi LaptopPrice: Rs 31,990.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3





If you want to go for a wider screen display laptop then this Lenovo IdeaPad can be the best pick. With a display size of 15.6 inches and an anti-glare screen, you can view it from all angles. Your productivity increases with an Intel Core i3, 10th Gen processor, and 8 GB RAM storage. This slim and stylish laptop weighs only 1.7kg. This laptop also features power management, charging thresholds & timely software updates to empower a better user experience. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 32,990.





Dell Inspiron 3521 Laptop

Dell laptops are known for their premium quality. The low blue light feature aid in reducing damaging blue light emissions and improve eye comfort during prolonged viewing. You can easily connect your phone to this laptop. A 15.6" laptop with three-side narrow borders gives you extra screen space for an immersive FHD viewing experience. With 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB, you can save enough data. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 32,690.





Laptops Under 40000: Things to consider before buying





Processor

Size of the laptop

Storage Capacity





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.