Laptops Under 30000: Affordable Choice For Students, Working Professionals, And Gamers

With the huge demand for laptops in the market, people often get confused as to which one to purchase. Laptops are used by all categories of people and in different fields. It is not only restricted to studies or professional purposes but also to gaming needs. Many of us search for laptops under 30000 as we do not wish to spend much. There are many brands that you can choose from depending on your budget and specifications. The most popular brands are- Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, etc.

So, you do not have to worry as there is a wide range of options if you are looking for laptops under 30000. Its features include all the latest ones and you can choose according to your needs and purpose.





Let's take a look at the best laptops under 30000 in India:

Lenovo IdeaPad 1





Lenovo's thin and light-weight laptop is very convenient, weighing only 1.2 kg and measuring only 1.77 cm thick. With a battery life of up to 6 hours and 4GB RAM, it is one of the best laptops which comes under Rs 30000. It is ideal for both students and official purposes. The size of the screen is 11.6 inches, which makes visibility clear. It comes with a 256GB SSD, which will suffice for your purpose. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 27,499.

HP 14s, 11th Gen





Another great option for Laptop under Rs 30000 is this one from HP. It comes with a display of 14 inches and with Intel UHD Graphics. It has 8GB RAM which is sufficient enough for a user to store your data. Its Silver color makes it stylish and attractive. The distinguishing feature of this laptop is that it has Alexa built-in which will make your work easier. HP Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.

ASUS VivoBook 15





The ASUS VivoBook 15 is the best pick for you if you are looking for Integrated Intel HD Graphics. It is a travel-friendly and stylish laptop with attractive transparent Silver color. With a 4GB RAM and wider screen display, it is adequate for fundamental operations and the best choice if you are searching for laptops for a student. All your confidential files are safe as it has a fingerprint reader. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.

Acer Chromebook 311





For gaming purposes, Acer Chromebook 311 is the apt choice for you. This gaming laptop has an 11.6-inch display and an integrated graphics card. You can play face-to-face with your friend using Webcam. With its 32 GB, you do not have to worry about downloading your games as there is sufficient space for them. It is versatile and comes with a stylish design. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 28,499.

HP NB 255 G8 Laptop













If you want to purchase a laptop for business purposes, then this HP NB 255 G8 model will be the best for you for under Rs 30000. Because of its ultra-lightweight design, it is ideal for business purposes and can be easily transported while traveling. It comes with 8GB RAM which gives you enough space for your important files without running slow. HP Laptop Price: Rs 29,308.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The best choice, if you are looking for an official-purpose laptop, is Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It features Dolby Audio and has 14 inches HD antiglare screen. It ensures a battery life of 10 hrs. and is great for all purposes-work and gaming both. With a 256GB SSD, all your data can be stored safely. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 27,150.

Laptops under Rs 30000: Things to consider before purchasing

Choose according to your purpose

Always check the feature as per your requirement

A healthy battery backup is always recommended

Check on the weight and size if it suits your purpose





Laptops under Rs 30000: FAQ

Can you find a good laptop for under Rs 30000 without compromising on the feature?

Yes, you can easily get good laptops under Rs 30000 with all the features that you want. Though it is affordable it has enough space and battery backup for your work.

Which laptop is best for gaming purposes?

With a variety of options available online, you can check the specifications and features if they fulfill your gaming needs. Accordingly, you can select and purchase one.

So, these are the best laptops under 30000 that you can buy online via Amazon and get the best deal. These are appropriate for all purposes, and you can save your files securely without making your laptop run slowly.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.