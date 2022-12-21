Laptop Under 20000: Powerful Choices Designed For Students And Personal Needs

Laptop Under 20000: With the growing work-from-home culture and online classes, laptops have become essential for everyone. If you are looking forward but thinking about the price then a laptop under 20000 can be a perfect option for you. Great for basic usages like media consumption, web browsing, or editing office files these laptops are capable of doing all the simple tasks.

Laptop Under 20000 | Image Source: Pexels

Laptop Under 20000: In this digital era where the usage of the internet is increasing having a laptop becomes very important. You choose the best laptop depending on your need and the features required. If you are a student or want a laptop for basic needs then you do not want to burn holes in your pocket. In that case, the viable option is getting a laptop under 20000. In this range, you can get both brand-new and refurbished ones from top-notch brands like Lenovo, HP and more.


Although all of these laptops are regarded as an affordable pick, they are quite powerful and ought to work well for the majority of people's daily needs. But with so many inexpensive laptops available, how do you choose one? You must consider which features fit your needs before selecting the laptop. You can get many options under the budget of a laptop under 20000.


Laptop Under 20000 Price
 Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron  Rs 19,490
 HP Chromebook 11a  Rs 19,000
 AVITA Laptop Price  Rs 19,999
 ASUS Eeebook 12  Rs 18,830
 (Renewed) Lenovo Thinkpad  Rs 16,020



Read More:  Laptops Under 30000


Laptop Under 20000


In order to obtain the best value for your money, and get the best laptop under 20000 we've segregated some of the finest ones from top brands. Check out!!


Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron


Lenovo comes with this stupendous laptop under 20000 that has a screen size of 15.6 inches. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful rays. You can work, study

or watch videos for prolonged hours. The slim and lightweight design of this laptop makes it portable and easy to carry even while going to classes or traveling. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 19,490.


HP Chromebook 11a


If you want to go for a touch screen laptop under 20000 then this portable HP laptop can be a good choice. Suitable for students as the offered laptop comes with Google Classroom to make your

online classes fast and easy. The storage capacity is up to 4 GB RAM. This is the best laptop for students. HP Laptop Price: Rs 19,000.


AVITA SATUS 


Get this affordable laptop from AVITA for both work, entertainment, and educational purpose. Available with a screen size of 14.1 inches this laptop comes with an impressive storage capacity of

4 GB RAM. The slim and sleek design makes this laptop easy to carry while traveling. There are six colors available on this laptop. AVITA Laptop Price: Rs 19,999.


Read More: 10 Best Laptops Under 45000


ASUS Eeebook 12


If you want a stylish laptop under 20000, pick this one from ASUS. With a wide screen size of 11.6 inches, this laptop is designed with LED backlit. With this feature, you can work even with limited

light. You get Windows 10 Home operating system pre-loaded with this laptop making it ideal for students and for basic official needs. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 18,830.


(Renewed) Lenovo Thinkpad


Looking for the best laptop under 20000? Get this refurbished one from Lenovo which offers powerful performance and great speed. Versed with a core i5 processor making it is suitable for both


personal and office use. The laptop is available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. The screen size of this laptop is 12.5 inches and weighs only 1.3 kg. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 16,020.


Explore more options for laptops under 20000


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

