10 Laptop Price In India: Great Offers For Low To High Budget Users From HP, Dell, Apple Etc

10 Laptop Price In India: Sometimes you might get muddled while shopping for a laptop. When you find out that there are so many options, different features, and designs you end up asking your friends or reading reviews online. There are multiple reviews everywhere but after spending hours doing a lot of research for you we have come up with some of the best laptops suitable for people of all categories and budgets. What's more exciting is that they are available at exciting offers like slashed discounts, bank offers, EMI options, and more. This compact size device has become a necessity for everyone be it for business, job purposes, students, entertainment purposes, gaming, and even for bloggers.





There are many top brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Apple, and more suitable for all users looking for different and advanced features. The best laptop also makes multi-tasking and navigation smooth and easy. The touchscreen features of laptops are suitable for students who prefer saving notes on laptops rather than a piece of paper. Laptop Price In India varies depending on the features, brand, and storage size. Before getting a laptop ask yourself the purpose of buying, the features that you are looking for, screen size, how frequently will you be using it, and also the durability. Depending on these factors make your decision.





10 Laptop Price In India





Choosing the right one is your personal choice however, we have listed some of the best laptop price lists along with the percentage of the discount. This will make your selection easy and quick.





Users looking for the best laptop with great features and without worrying about the laptop price the Apple MacBook is the best choice. The macOS operating system delivers powerful performance since its chip is run by the ARM architecture. This comes with a screen size of 13 inches. Apple MacBook Price: Rs 88,990.





Reasons to buy:

Storage of 8GB RAM

Backlit keyboard to help you work in limited light

18 hours of battery life





If you have a tight budget and wish to get a laptop with all the advanced features then this one from ASUS is available at the best price. Slim and lightweight the offered VivoBook laptop gives a professional and stylish look with transparent Silver color. This laptop price in India is worth the money. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





Reasons to buy:

FingerPrint Reader for easy login

Features both SSD and HDD for better storage

Anti-glare coating to reduce unwanted distractions









This HP laptop comes with the most flexible operating system Windows 11 to ease multitasking and offer great speed. Designed with a screen size of 14 inches along with an LED display to give you better clarity along with wide angles. You can avail no cost EMI offers on this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 63,427.





Reasons to buy:

Inbuilt Alexz to make your work easier

Full HD display screen

Dual speakers for the best audio experience





Get this amazing slim Lenovo laptop at the best laptop price in India. Along with discounts and bank offers you can also avail of the exchange offer to get the best deal on this laptop. This is the best pick for students and working professionals too who have to rush everywhere with their laptops. You can easily carry them as it weighs only ‎1 kg 600 g. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 34,616.





Reasons to buy:

Anti Glare Screen to protect your eyes

Large screen space

Robust and rich Dolby Audio Speakers

Purchase this Dell laptop which is designed to handle everyday tasks quickly with the help of 11th Gen Processors. Versed with SSD storage this is the best laptop to deliver fast and smooth performance. So there will not be any lag in your work and you can give better productivity and complete your work before the time frame. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





Reasons to buy:

Full-size keyboard for a better view

Larger touch pads

Fast charging of up to 80% within 1 hour





Looking for a gaming laptop with the best price list? Go for this Lenovo IdeaPad for a striking experience. For all the high-end gamers seeking the best laptop for gaming, this one is specifically planned for you. The graphic processor is NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and the picture resolution is 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 57,990.





Reasons to buy:

Wide screen of 15.6 Inches

Can withstand low and high-temperature

Large arrow keys for smooth gaming





Another gaming laptop with the best price list in India. This HP laptop is running great deals and offers to make your purchase a smart and affordable one. The Ryzen 5 processor delivered high speed while gaming. You can easily save your games here as it has a storage of 8 GB RAM. HP Laptop Price: Rs 62,490.





Reasons to buy:

High-resolution and graphics

Available in multiple ports

Come with a cooling technology







This thin and lightweight laptop comes with an OLED display to give you a better view and feel while working. A good pick for working professionals who work on multiple sheets and Windows. This laptop is highly portable to easily slips into your bag without any discomfort. Enjoy faster speed with a combination of both HDD and SSD. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 53,590.





Reasons to buy:

Portable design

Boost your performance

Stylish look

Found a mid-budget laptop price in India, this Acer laptop comes with an elevated hinge design to give you a better position while working. It also helps you to work comfortably. The offered laptop is versed with a screen size of 15.6 inches and a Core i3 processor. This is the best laptop for entertainment purposes as it comes with a bright and rich color display. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 34,829.





Reasons to buy:

Elevated hinge design

FHD display

Operates faster and easy





Honor laptop is designed with 2 in 1 fingerprint reader and comes with the best laptop price in India. The metal body gives a unique look and impeccable battery life. You can work, play or watch videos without worrying about charging the battery. This laptop comes with Ruzen 5 processor. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.





Reasons to buy:

Portable design

Backlit keyboard

Camera with Privacy Mode







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.