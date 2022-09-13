i7 Laptops: Offering An Outstanding Performance For Gamers And Graphic Designers

i7 Laptops: For multitasking and faster speed i7 laptops are the best options. They are best in terms of editing pictures, and videos and doing some programming. Specific applications include intensive gaming characterized by high-definition graphics and high frame rates, seamless high-definition video and audio editing, and extensive multitasking using resource-intensive applications such as data analytics. This laptop processor is for high-level and enthusiast consumers.





Read More: Best Laptops Under 25000





Check out our top picks for i7 laptops:













This 15-inch gaming laptop from HP can give you an amazing experience with clarity. It comes with 8 GB RAM which is enough to save all your games and files. This laptop also features a webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. To simplify things this HP laptop comes with in-built Alexa to make your work easier. HP Laptop Price: Rs 90,990.













With a stylish and high-grade quality, this Lenovo laptop can withstand rugged usage and can handle accidental knocks. It offers a wide range of connectivity- 4 USB 3.2, HDMI, 4-in-1 card reader, and an audio combo port that helps to connect many accessories without any dongles and adapters. The military-grade features make this laptop survive in any conditions. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 80,990.













Another great choice from HP this i7 laptop comes with Windows 10 operating system. The features include 3 sided micro-edge bezel, dual speaker, and Alexa. The screen display size is 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080). The IPS Anti-Glare Panel reduces the amount of direct light and protects your eyes. HP Laptop Price: Rs 92,100.





Read More: i5 laptops under 50000













This 15.6-inch laptop from ASUS comes in stylish grey color and provides great durability. This i7 laptop is designed to give the best in terms of performance and battery life. Even after saving heavy files and using them for a longer time, it stays cool. It can withstand even harsh conditions to ensure reliability. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 1,09,990.













This light and slim laptop from LG can be easily carried while traveling so that you can continue your work anywhere. The 4-way slim bezel and 17-inch screen size provide an immersive experience. The (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid color, so it enables you to perform tasks efficiently like typing, retouching, or even coding. LG Laptop Price: Rs 94,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.