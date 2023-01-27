i5 laptops under 50000: Energizing Your Professional And Personal Need

i5 Laptops Under 50000: Laptops are one of the most useful electronic devices suitable for all users. In every profession, you need a laptop to carry out your task, make presentations, do assignments, etc. They are extensively used by students too for attending online classes or creating projects. The most important aspect while choosing the best laptop is the processor suiting different needs. So, if you are looking for laptops under 50000 with advanced processors then i5 laptops are the right choice. These laptops are appreciated for their strong battery life and higher performance. You can experience excellent visual delights with vibrant colors, clear pictures, and audible clarity.





You can get i5 laptops from top-notch brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, etc. Considered the best laptops they come with more cores and with faster speed making them a great option for heavy-duty work. So, if you are looking to get the best laptops under 50000 for your work demands then i5 laptops can assist you in the best way. When selecting the best laptop there are certain specifications that you should consider- RAM, Storage type, and processor.





i 5 Laptops Under 50000













Looking for the best laptop under 50000 can be a difficult one especially when there are many options available from different brands. To help you with the best buying decision we have shortlisted the best i5 laptops that you can check out.





Lenovo Ideapad 3





Explore this Lenovo laptop that comes with a vast screen size of 15.6 Inches. Designed with a backlit keyboard you can even work easily in dim lights. Versed with Windows 11 Home operating system





this is one of the best laptops offering 9 hours average battery life and stupendous speed. There are plenty of ports and connectivity available on this laptop. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 44,419.





ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)





Purchase this magnificent laptop from ASUS that is one of the best i5 laptops under 50000. Now you do not have to remember those long passwords as the laptop is versed with a fingerprint reader.

This enables you to log in fast and keeps all the confidential data secured. The offered laptops come with a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 45,990.





HP 14s, AMD Ryzen 5





Looking for the best i5 laptops under 50000? Do not miss this one from HP. This lightweight laptop weighs only 1.46 kg making it extremely portable. Versed with a full-size keyboard and micro-edge

display the offered laptops come with a screen size of 14 inches. The picture resolution is 1920 x 1080. HP Laptop Price: Rs 46,928.





Acer Extensa 15





This slim and lightweight Acer laptop can be carried easily while traveling or going to college. The core i5 laptops are appreciated for a great display and this laptop is the best example of that. The





FHD display offers a clear picture quality. The elevated hinge design gives you a comfortable typing experience. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.





HP 15s, Ryzen 5





Check out this HP laptop under 50000 versed with an anti-glare display to keep your eyes protected even while working for longer hours. The offered i5 laptop is designed with dual speakers and has





the feature of Alexa. The storage capacity of 16 GB RAM is sufficient to store all your data and files. HP Laptop Price: Rs 49,123.





FAQ: i 5 Laptops Under 50000





1. Which are the best i5 laptops?





HP 15s, 12th Gen

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

Acer Aspire 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Dell Inspiron 15-inch Laptop





2. Is Ryzen 5 better than i5?

If you are looking for a better speed and great multi-tasking then i5 laptops are the best picks.





3. Can I get i5 laptops under 50000?

Yes, you can get i5 laptops under 50000 from top brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS.





4. Should I buy an i5 laptops or an i7?

Depending on your work demand and features you can choose the processor. i5 laptops are appreciated for their great performance and impeccable battery life.





Explore more options on i5 laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.