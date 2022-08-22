i5 Laptop Under 50000: Designed To Address All Your Computing Needs And Ensure Better Performance

i5 Laptop Under 50000: Before buying a laptop for any purpose you should list down the features required especially the processor. An i5 laptop is more than adequate for the majority of users to manage daily tasks and also to compete in gaming as well. Since 2009, Core i5 has seen multiple revisions and improvements. The Laptop i5 suits all your business and official purpose.

This laptop is essentially designed as a mid-level and mainstream CPU with support for multitasking corporate productivity apps, graphics-intensive gaming, and average to high-definition video and audio editing. We have listed some of the best i5 Laptops under 50000 that you can consider while buying.





i5 Laptop Under 50000





HP 15s- 11th Gen Intel Core i5

This HP i5 laptop comes with a storage capacity of 512 GB and a display of 15.6-inch screen size. With great speed, you can carry out your work efficiently without any interruption. The slim and sleek lightweight design makes it handy. This laptop features a crystal clear display clarity. The in-built Alexa makes your task easier. HP i5 Laptop Price: Rs 42,999 .





MSI Modern 14, Intel i5

For professionals and students, this MSI Modern laptop is the best choice. This 14inch laptop is ultra-compact and lightweight. The i5 laptop processor gives 1.5 times faster performance than the previous generation. This laptop also features built-in speakers and a webcam. The soft-touch keyboard makes your typing smooth and the white backlighting illuminates keys when the lights are limited. MSI Modern Laptop Price: Rs 41,990.





ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

This Laptop i5 from Asus comes with an 11th generation and 14-inch display screen size. This is highly portable due to its slim and sleek design. The dual-storage design gives you the advantages of extremely fast data performance and a substantial amount of storage. This laptop has a sizable screen area thanks to the NanoEdge display, providing an immersive viewing experience for work and pleasure. The wide-view FHD display has an anti-glare coating to reduce unwanted distractions. Asus i5 Laptop Price: Rs 48,990.





Acer Aspire 5

This Acer laptop features a stunning 15.6 inches HD display screen for a better viewing experience and clarity. With Turbo Boost Technology you can get up to 4.2GHz for your high-demand applications. The 11th Generation Intel Core i5 enables exceptional creativity, productivity, and gaming experiences with high speed. An ergonomic hinge raises the keyboard for more comfortable typing, greater cooling, and higher sound quality. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 46,990.





Honor MagicBook X 14

With the windows 11 operating system, the Honor MagicBook Laptops come with 8 GB RAM. This comes with Anti Glare Screen, Thin & Light Weight. The 65W Type-C Power Adapter helps in charging fast within a short time. With a magnificent 14-inch Eye Comfort and 4.8 mm ultra-slim bezels, this laptop ensures users can capture every detail on their screen and offers an immersive viewing experience. Honor MagicBook Laptop Price: Rs 42,990.





i5 Laptop Under 50000: FAQ





Is buying an i5 laptop a smart idea?

The best laptops in terms of price and performance are those with Intel Core i5 processors. Overall, it has been observed that laptops with Intel Core i5 processors are adequate for multitasking, document processing, web browsing, streaming movies, and other tasks.





What factors contribute to a laptop's speed?

The processor, RAM, and computer memory all have an impact on how quickly your laptop operates. The pace increases as each number increases.





Which is superior, the i3 or the i5?

Basically, Core i5 CPUs are more capable than Core i3 CPUs. If you frequently complain about how slow your PC is, Core i5 will be an upgrade for creating media and multitasking.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.