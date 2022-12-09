5 HP Laptops You Cannot Ignore: Exquisitivity Blended With Performance

HP laptops: Hewlett-Packard India Private Limited placed its first foot in India in 1988. The outstanding quality and the continuous effort to understand satiate customers allow HP to mark a strong presence in the laptop segment here. Today if you see, HP laptops are quite popular, right from making these top choices for professionals and students. You can choose HP laptops under different price ranges and with distinctive features complementing your requirements.





So, if you’re interested in knowing the best HP laptops that you can find online in India, we have come up with the top 5 of the lot. These HP laptops are shortlisted on the basis of their popularity and customer ratings. Hope you will find what you are looking for:





HP Laptops You Cannot Ignore





When it comes to HP laptops, you can surely bet on their quality and performance. Not only laptops are pretty robust and stylish in design, but these laptops also come with modern features like the touchscreen feature, split screen, gaming-specific, and so on. So, tighten your seat belts and hop on this journey to explore the finest HP laptops online:





Check out this 8 GB RAM laptop from HP that comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is versed with an AMD Radeon Graphics card.





Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this HP laptop is available with an integrated AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores) processor. Other features include dual speakers, up to 7 hours of battery life, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and high performance. HP Laptop Price: Rs 39,999.





Available with 512 GB storage space and 8 GB RAM, this HP laptop is an excellent choice for office goers. The offered HP laptop is available with a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U(up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g) processor.





In addition to this, the offered HP laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This laptop is appreciated for its lightweight design, crystal clear display, and voice assistance. HP Laptop Price: Rs 56,899.





Try this HP 14s laptop that has an in-built Alexa for voice assistance and integrated dual speakers. This HP laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is appreciated for its UHD graphics.





Along with this, the offered HP laptop has a 8 GB RAM and a screen size of 14 inches. This laptop is versed with an Intel Celeron N4500 (up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c),4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 2 threads) processor. HP Laptop Price: Rs 25,490.





Seeking a top-notch laptop for your office work? Check out this HP laptop that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and is available with a backlit keyboard. In addition, the offered HP laptop is available in a 3D metal design and has a RAM of 8 GB.





This HP laptop has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and a storage capacity of 512 GB. Available with a preloaded Windows 10 that you can also upgrade to Windows 11, this HP laptop is known for its impressive battery life and lightweight. HP Laptop Price: Rs 49,999.





Don’t miss this HP Chromebook that is an excellent option for people seeking a lightweight purchase alternative. This HP laptop is appreciated for its 1366 x 768 HD display resolution and allows extremely swift access, flaunting its user-friendly interface.





Moreover, you can also utilize this HP laptop for online education of your kids as it comes with Google Classroom. Available in the ‎28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cm dimension, this HP laptop weighs only 1.07 kg. HP Laptop Price: Rs 19,009.





Explore this HP laptop that comes with a stupendous Intel Core i5-1155G7 (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g), 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads) processor. Available in natural silver color, this HP laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home and is known for its 16 GB RAM.





Weighing only 1.41 kg, this HP laptop also has integrated dual speakers. Known for the IPS display panel, this HP laptop comes with a fingerprint reader and anti-glare features, ensuring no harm to your eyes if sitting for long hours. HP Laptop Price: Rs 68,300.







