HP Laptops Vs Dell Laptops Vs ASUS Laptops: A Guide On Best Laptops From Top Brands

HP Laptops Vs Dell Laptops Vs ASUS Laptops: Getting a laptop is rather easy to say than do. Especially when there’re so many things in today’s life that you can do on a laptop. Right from your office work to your personal hobbies like editing, making videos, designing, coding (for some), mixing music, writing, etc, a laptop has become an essentiality in everyone’s life. Even for students, getting a laptop is slowly but steadily becoming a must-have item.





Now while the essentiality of a laptop is rising so is the brands that are producing them. Today, India has become an influential market in the world. Laptops are sold at a rapid pace and since the emergence of multiple brands, the market has become more versatile. Amidst all this humdrum, if you’re curious about knowing the best laptops in India, what will you do?





Looking closely, one can easily identify that HP, Dell, and ASUS are the top three brands of laptops that are popular in the market. This means anyone who is seeking recommendations or assistance in getting a top-notch laptop might have to look at these three brands only. But then again, how do you choose between them?





HP laptops are mostly popular for their robust construction, reliable processors, and stylish designs. In the same line, Dell laptops are highly purchased for their cost-effectiveness, fast processors, and RAM capacities. And when it comes to ASUS laptops, benefits like hassle-free multitasking, no hang-ups, inexpensive nature, versatility, and high-resolution screens are considered.





And since these differentiations cannot be comprehended well enough, we will enlist the top laptops, each of HP, Dell, and ASUS, so that you can understand better the pros and cons, and then make the purchase decision. Happy Buying!





Best HP Laptops In India: Spectacular i3, i5, and i7 Laptops Online





Let’s start exploring some of the finest HP laptops available in India that come with all modern features and impeccable fast processors. These HP laptops are known for their superior battery life and great performance.















Purchase this stupendous HP laptop that comes with a storage space of 1 TB and a screen size of 15.6 inches. Versed with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores), this HP laptop comes with preloaded Windows 10 Home and has an 8 GB RAM along with 256 GB of storage capacity. Moreover, this HP laptop comes with a micro-edge and an anti-glare display that allows you to work continuously.





Why Buy This?





Lightweight Design

AMD Radeon Graphics

50% Charge in 45 Mins

1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolution

In-Built Alexa





HP Laptop Price: Rs 39,999









Get this awesome performance and dependable HP laptop that is applauded for its micro-edge display. Available with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space, this HP laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and is preloaded with Windows 11. Offered in a natural silver color, this HP laptop is available with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock(2i) processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card.





Reasons To Buy:





HP True Vision 720p HD camera

Backlit Keyboard

MU-MIMO-Backed

Miracast Compatible

Dual Speakers





HP Laptop Price: Rs 48,115









HP, being a trusted name, comes up with this remarkable i3 laptop that comes with dual speakers, in-built Alexa, preloaded Windows 11, and Intel UHD graphics. The offered HP laptop has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space. Weighing only 1.69 kgs, this lightweight laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and is available with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g),6 MB L3 cache, 2 cores) processor.





USP Of This HP Laptop:





Comes With MS Office 2021

Miracast Capabilities

High Processing Speed

2 USB Ports And 1 HDMI Port

User-Friendly





HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,490











Another awesome HP laptop, the HP 250 G8 comes with 512 GB storage space and weighs only 1.74 kg. The offered HP laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 and is versed with an Intel UHD graphics card. Available with 8 GB RAM and an HD 720p camera, this HP laptop has rapid charge capabilities where you can charge it up to 90% in just 90 minutes. The processing speed of this HP laptop is 4.1 GHz and it weighs around 2.1 kg.











Highlighting Features:





Built-in Stereo Speakers

11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor

15.6 Inch Screen Size

Narrow Border Design

Big Screen-To-Body Ratio





HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,999









Light yet amazing - that’s what the HP Chromebook is all about. Available with a powerful MediaTek MT8183 processor, this HP Chromebook flaunts its LPDDR4 memory technology and offers a 1366 X 768 (HD) display resolution. Along with this, the offered HP laptop comes with a Google Classroom, ensuring your kids’ online learning never stops. Available in the 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cm dimension, this HP laptop weighs only 1.07 kg.





Why Choose This?





Up To 10 Hours Of Battery Life

Chrome OS

Processing Speed of 2 GHz

Dual Speakers

4 GB RAM





HP Chromebook Price: Rs 18,490





Best Dell Laptops In India: Spectacular i3, i5, and i7 Laptops Online





Dive in through the world of Dell laptops that ensure high performance, durable designs, reliable battery life, and exquisite visuals. These Dell laptops come in different specifications and price ranges, so choose the one that goes well with your requirements:











Dell, being a prominent brand, comes up with this astounding laptop that comes with a preloaded Windows 11 along with Office 2021. Available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space, this Dell laptop comes in a carbon black color and weighs around 1.6 kg. You get to use this laptop’s 15.6-inch widescreen, which comes with an anti-glare feature. Available with an Intel PQC-N5030 processor, this Dell laptop comes with three-side narrow borders.





Attributes To Consider:





FHD Viewing Experience

Modern Design

Processor Speed 1.1 GHz

3 USB Ports And 1 HDMI Port

CD-ROM Optical Drive





Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,028













Check out the Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space. The offered Dell laptop has a CPU speed of 1.7 GHz and is available in the ‎23.5 x 35.8 x 1.9 cm dimension. In addition to this, the offered Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop is ideal for beginners and is appreciated for its lightweight, superior performance, durable design, and excellent battery life.





Reasons To Purchase:





User-friendly

Top-notch Performance

HDR Compatible

Better Hardware

15.6 Inch Screen





Dell Laptop Price: Rs 40,490









Don’t miss this new Dell Inspiron 3511 NB version that comes with an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor. Available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity, this Dell laptop comes in black color and is available in the ‎43.18 x 22.28 x 48.01 cm dimension. The offered Dell laptop has a processor speed of 3 GHz and is known for its DDR4 memory technology. With a memory clock speed of 3200 MHz and a hard drive size of 1 TB, this Dell laptop comes with 8 USB ports and 1 HDMI port.





Highlighting Attributes:





The screen size of 15.6 Inches

Seamless Wi-Fi Connectivity

Average Battery Life Of 8 Hours

Comes With a Preloaded Windows 11 Home

FHD Display





Dell Laptop Price: Rs 39,999









Choose this Dell Inspiron 3525 laptop that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and weighs around 1.68 kg. The offered Dell laptop is known for its anti-glare screen and is available with an Intel Athlon Silver 3050U processor. Moreover, this Dell laptop comes with narrow three-sided borders, which further ensures an immersive FHD viewing experience. Available with tiny rubber feet and bumpers, this Dell laptop offers skid resistance and additional stability.





Features To Consider:





2.3 GHz Processing Speed

‎Radeon Graphics

4 Hours Of Average Battery Life

6.4% Larger Keycaps

Spacious Touchpad





Dell Laptop Price: Rs 29,200









Best ASUS Laptops In India: Spectacular i3, i5, and i7 Laptops Online





Talking about ASUS laptops, they are not so expensive yet very effective for everyone, be it students or working professionals. The ability to multitask and the ability to offer the best performance with superior visuals make these ASUS laptops a worthy purchase. So, without any delay, let’s go through some of the most popular purchase options available online in India:











ASUS VivoBook 15 is an impeccable laptop to go with, considering its low-price range and high aesthetics. Available with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space, this ASUS laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Versed with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this ASUS laptop comes in the 23.5 x 36 x 2 cm dimension and weighs around 1.8 kg. Moreover, this laptop comes with in-built speakers and an ‎Intel HD Graphics coprocessor.







Reasons To Buy





Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, 802.11ac

‎Windows 11 Home OS

‎4 GB Graphics Card Ram Size

‎6 Hours Average Battery Life

Resolution - ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels





ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,590











Check out this ASUS VivoBook 14 that comes with a 14-inch screen and is versed with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (with DDR4 3200MHz RAM). This ASUS laptop also comes with optional NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics. With 8 GB RAM and a dual-storage design that allows the space for the ideal amalgamation of 1TB PCIe SSD and a 1 TB HDD, this laptop is everything you need.





Why Get This?





Compact And Lightweight Design

Wide-view FHD Display Panel

In-built Fingerprint Reader In Touchpad

Stylish Look

Affordable Choice





ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 27,962









Explore this incredible ASUS ROG Strix G17 laptop that is an ideal choice for gamers, editors, and pro-level coders. Embedded with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, this ASUS laptop has an impeccable refresh rate of 144 Hz and comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit chiclet keyboard. Versed with an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, this ASUS laptop also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 coprocessor.





Reasons To Pick This:





State-Of-Art DDR5 Memory

ROG Intelligent Cooling

Colorful In Design

Hi-Res Audio

Up To 12 Hours Of Video Playback

Perfect For Gamers





ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 89,985









If you’re seeking a robust laptop that’s apt in performance but yet is extremely light in weight and stylish in design, the ASUS VivoBook K15 is an excellent choice to go with. The ASUS VivoBook K15 comes with a handsome 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, giving you additional reasons to buy this laptop. Available in a smooth sliver color, this ASUS VivoBook K15 has a screen size of 15.6 inches.



Features Of This Laptop:





0.2 ms Response Time

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED Display

3200MHz DDR4 Memory

In-Built Speakers





ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 42,480









Disclaimer: Jagran’s Journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.