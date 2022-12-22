HP Laptops Vs ASUS Laptops: The Battle Of Real OGs In The Laptop Segment

HP Laptops Vs ASUS Laptops: The usage of laptops are no longer limited to only work purpose. People from every field use laptops for various purposes like gaming, making videos, studying, entertainment, designing and the list goes on. We cannot imagine our life without a laptop and you can find this in every home. They come in stylish portable designs which makes them easy to carry.





As the demand for laptops is rising and so there is a number of brands coming up. There are Dell, Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo laptops which are some familiar names. This makes the decision of getting the best laptop a difficult and confusing one when there are so many options and different features.





However, if you check the reviews and see all the features you can make out that HP and ASUS are the top laptop brands suitable for every user and purpose. So, anyone looking to get the best laptop can opt for these two brands as both are reliable and has all the advanced features. They come in different budgets suitable for every income earner. But, how to choose from HP and ASUS?





Let's start by looking at ASUS. This Taiwan-based company ASUS was established in 1989. It is currently among the biggest computer manufacturers in the world. ASUS is renowned for producing high-end, creative products. It provides a large selection of laptops with great designs, features, and affordable laptops for gamers. ASUS laptops are also designed with innovative features and great battery life. The slim and stylish look of this laptop is quite eye-catching and gives a professional look.





HP is a California-based company, which was among the first businesses in Silicon Valley. Now, HP laptops offer fantastic performance, a stylish appearance, and practical features that enable you to continue working while on the go. AMD Ryzen and Intel Core iX are the two different types of CPUs included in this laptop. It also has excellent communication features, such as Thunderbolt fast data transfer rates, USB Type-C interfaces for easy file sharing, and more. If you are looking for the best laptop for business purposes then the HP laptop is the best choice for you.













Best ASUS Laptops In India





Pros Cons Great Performance Larger in size then other brands Excellent battery life Stylish Design









Let's check out some of the finest and stupendous ASUS laptops. These laptops are constructed of high quality and designed to make them last longer. They are designed for all budget users.









Explore this ASUS VivoBook laptop that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The transparent silver color gives this laptop a stylish look. For all the budget buyers who are looking to get the best





laptop for their basic needs, this can be a great pick. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 23,990.





Reasons to buy:

Cost-effective choice

Slim and lightweight design

Chiclet Keyboard

Anti-glare screen









Your search to get the best ASUS laptop ends here. The offered laptop comes with a wide screen size of 16 inches. Versed with Windows 11 operating system, Ryzen 5 processor, and 8GB RAM this

will help in boosting up your performance and productivity. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 46,990.





Reasons to buy:

Easy login with fingerprint recognition

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

Strong battery life of 8 hours

Camera with privacy shutter





ASUS TUF Gaming





Get this ming blowing gaming laptop versed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics processor. This laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 operating system and is designed to enhance your gaming





experience. You can play over 100 high-quality PC games on this 15.6 Inches screen size laptop. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 55,909.





Reasons to buy:

Great connectivity with multiple ports

14.7 hours of battery life

Anti-glare screen

Honeycomb Grip base design







Another great ASUS laptop that comes with an OLED screen and Ryzen 7 processor. The storage capacity is up to 16 GB RAM making it sufficient for all your work and business needs. The thin and





light design makes it easy to carry while traveling. This is the best laptop for all users. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 62,990.





Reasons to buy

Built-in microphone

Slim and light design

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

Fingerprint Reader





Best HP Laptops In India





Pros Cons Highly affordable Windows operating system issues Suitable for both business and students Strong battery life









Take a look at some of the best HP laptops that ensures wide screen size and incredible performance. HP laptops are the first choice for business people.









Explore this HP laptop that comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 operating system and 8 GB RAM. Experience great visuals while watching videos or movies. The picture resolution is 1920 X 1080

(FHD) Pixels. The laptop weighs only ‎1 kg 820 g making it portable and easy to carry. HP Laptop Price: Rs 39,999.





Reasons to buy:

FHD micro-edge display

Dual speakers

Great speed

Comes with a fast charger









HP, being a renowned brand offers this stupendous laptop with a screen size of 15.6 Inches. The anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected even after working for longer hours. The core i3





processor is beneficial for your daily needs. HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,249.





Reasons to buy:

Lightweight

Strong battery life

Anti-glare screen

Micro edge display









Choose this HP laptop to simply do your work with the help of the Alexa feature. This laptop comes with 64 plus single language and 8GB RAM. The offered laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6

inches. The long battery life makes this laptop suitable for both students and working professionals. HP Laptop Price: Rs 41,990.





Reasons to buy:

Built-in Alexa

Impeccable battery life

Wide screen size

64 plus single language





Check out this slim and sleek HP laptop versed with Windows 11 operating system. This laptop comes with a picture resolution of ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels. The beautiful display with its narrow

border design and big screen provide decent space for work or entertainment purposes. HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,399.





Reasons to buy

Thin and light design

Narrow border design and big screen

Powerful Intel processor memory

Multiple ports







