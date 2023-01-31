Best Touch Screen Laptops In India 2023

Best Touch Screen Laptops India: There are numerous users who look for touch screen laptops because of their portable design and high-quality display. For graphic designers, interior designers, and artists whose work is to draw designs and layouts these are the best laptops in India. These touch screen laptops help them to enhance their creativity at their best. Due to the glossy display, they respond quickly. They are not only packed with powerful features but also offer stylish and professional looks. The price of these laptops can be both high and low depending on the brand and features.





Not all laptops come with the feature of a touch screen. You have to specifically look for touch screen laptops. These laptops have improved by leaps and bounds in recent years with smoother touch control in both Windows and Chrome operating systems. All these factors have made them one of the best laptops in India for many users.





Best Touch Screen Laptops India













Touch Screen laptops have greater brightness and superior color accuracy as compared to normal laptops. Check out the best laptops in India to ease your work.





HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen





HP’s been churning out some of the best-value laptops for several years now. Your hunt for searching for the best touch screen laptops in India ends here. With both a touch screen and

convertible feature, the offered laptop comes with a li-ion fast charge battery. The display size is 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080). Great for multitasking as this is the best laptop giving outstanding speed. HP Laptop Price: Rs 73,400.





Dell Inspiron 14-inch





The Dell laptop is designed with an ultra-slim body and a backlit keyboard so that you can carry these laptops easily and also work in limited light. These touch screen laptops are designed with a

wide screen size of 14 inches. With the help of a fingerprint reader, you can log in fast with just a single touch. Versed with Windows 11 operating system and strong battery life this laptop is suitable for students and office workers too. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 59,900.





Samsung Galaxy Book2





Another great option for the best laptops in India is this one from Samsung. Designed with an AMOLED screen provides more clear picture quality. For designers looking specifically for touch screen laptops, this one can offer great performance and better productivity while working. The slim

and sleek design makes this laptop portable and travel-friendly too. The storage capacity is 16b GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy Laptop Price: Rs 1,07,990.





ASUS Windows 11





One of the best touch screen laptops in India, this ASUS laptop is embraced for wide OLED screen size making this great for productivity tasks. The design is unique with its distinctive sharp edges.





The offered laptop comes with a detachable design and a strong battery life of up to 9.5 hours. This laptop has a picture resolution of 1920 x 1080. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 43,290.





Microsoft Surface Pro 7





A student-friendly touch screen laptop from Microsoft offers quality design and decent performance. The thin and lightweight laptop is versed in the Windows 10 operating system and has a screen size

of 12.3 Inches. This laptop offers an average battery life of up to 10.5 hours. Microsoft Laptop Price: Rs 1,15,900.





FAQ: Best Touch Screen Laptops in India





1. Which touch screen laptops are the best?





Check out the best touch screen laptops:





HP Chromebook 11a

Dell Inspiron 14-inch

HP Envy x360

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5

Microsoft Surface Pro 7





2. Which are the best laptops in India?

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

HP 15s,11th Gen

Honor MagicBook 15





3. Are touch screen laptops good for students?

Yes, touch screen laptops are good for students and designers too.





4. Which brand is the best laptop in India?

Apple brand is the best laptop in India.





