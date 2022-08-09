Best Touch Screen Laptop: Compact and Hi-Quality Display Wrapped Together

A touch screen laptop can provide numerous advantages. As technology advances, these devices become more integrated into our daily lives. Most touchscreen laptops are more compact and smaller than traditional laptops. As a result, you can travel with it more easily because it is smaller and more compact, making it ideal for traveling. The touch screen laptop with pen comes with the feature of drawing and taking notes and this makes it an ideal choice for students and artists.

Touchscreen laptops are commonly brighter and have better color accuracy, vibrancy, and reproduction than standard laptops. The majority of models that have this feature also have higher-resolution displays. Touchscreen displays are glossy, so they respond to touch more effectively than matte displays. Many users who frequently work with color choose touchscreen models because of their excellent color accuracy and brightness.





If you planning to purchase a touch screen laptop , then check out our recommendations:





HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen

Considered one of the best touch screen laptops, this HP Pavilion makes multitasking easy with ‎the Core i3 process and Windows 10 operating. This also features Alexa Voice Assistant to enhance the functionality and make you talk more and type less. The best viewing experience is provided by the full HD display resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 with a high contrast ratio and resolution. The laptop also has a large screen and wide viewing angles. HP Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 57,500.





Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5





This stylish touchscreen laptop from Lenovo comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and can be upgraded up to 16GB. This laptop, like a tablet, has slim bezels for consuming all types of content and is light enough to hold. The laptop comes with a battery life of 9 hours making you less worried about charging. The features of MS Office Home and Student 2019 are pre-installed in it. With 2x2 dual front-facing speakers, you can immerse yourself in a truly cinematic experience. Lenovo Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 64,999.





ASUS VivoBook Flip 14





With the sleek design, performance, and all-day battery life of ASUS Vivo touchscreen laptop, you'll be able to make the most of every day. The Glossy display gives you a better touchscreen experience. The primary purpose of this laptop is to simplify navigation. Some other features include- 720p HD camera , Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.0, FingerPrint Reader, Built-in speaker and Built-in array microphone. Since it weighs only 1.50 kg weight you can carry it easily while traveling. ASUS Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 63,990.





Samsung XE350XBA-K01US Intel Celeron Processor





One of the most trusted brands in laptops, Samsung Galaxy comes with Military-grade durability to withstand accidental falls, scratches, high temperatures, and cold weather. The stylish and attractive design gives ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi. The fast charging battery lasts up to 10.5 hours making you work without any interruptions. This touchscreen laptop comes with 32 GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. Samsung Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 34,396.





Dell Inspiron 3593 15.6-inch FHD Laptop









This touchscreen laptop Dell is lightweight and packed with performance. With a hard disk memory of 1 TB, the laptop allows you to store more documents, media files, music, and applications to get the most out of your device. This laptop is intended to provide you with a fast and smooth computing experience. For optimal processing, this comes with 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor. For a wide and clear visual experience, the laptop also has a 14.0-inch anti-glare screen. Dell Touch Screen Laptop Price: Rs 40,490.





Touch Screen Laptop: Benefits





Excellent for drawing and taking notes

Simple to use and faster navigation

Exquisite Expressive Displays

Good battery health

Lightweight and easy to carry





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.