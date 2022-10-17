Best Mini Laptops Under 60000: Lightweight And Touchscreen Features For Great Performance And Design

Best Mini Laptops Under 60000: While purchasing a laptop we look for the best feature and budget-friendly picks. But we forget to check the weight as much of our work while traveling too. The slim and lightweight design of laptops is preferred as you can easily carry them while traveling by air, train, or metro anywhere. For all these reasons a mini laptop can be the best choice. Compared to the full-sized laptop, the small laptop has a number of advantages. The portability of this laptop is one of its many advantages. Most of these computers just weigh a pound or two, making them the perfect size and weight for travel.





These best mini laptops can perform all the functions that a normal laptop can. Many of them also come with touchscreen features making it easier to navigate things. They come with good battery health and there is no noise while operating. You can do a variety of things, like work on word projects, browse the internet, blog, check emails, and use Microsoft Excel. You can use these mini laptops while watching TV or lying in bed.





Check out some of the mini and lightweight laptops that are highly portable and features stylish look and design.





Get this lightweight laptop from ASUS that comes with a screen size of 11.6 Inches. You can carry them with ease as it weighs only 2.2 pounds. Also, students who carry laptops while going to school or college can purchase this as they can fit easily into their bags. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,198.





With a thickness of 19.9 mm, this incredibly slim laptop from Lenovo provides a great battery backup. Your productivity soars to new heights with 8 GB RAM and highly reliable 256 GB SSD storage, with no one holding you back. The anti-glare display and screen size of 15.76 inches gives a wider display without any distraction. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 35,990.





HP is an eminent brand that offers the best laptop that comes with a storage of 4 GB RAM. The offered products come with a touchscreen making it easier to work and navigate things smoothly. The slim and sleek design laptop can be carried anywhere with ease. HP Laptop Price: Rs 19,700.





This Acer laptop is best suited for faster work without hampering your productivity. You can open files easily and faster. There are multiple ports including two USB2.0, USB3.2 Gen1, HDMI, and more. While the small border increases the amount of viewable space, the Full HD display maintains the beauty of images and videos. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 31,980.





Another great option for lightweight laptops from Lenovo which has a detachable feature. The screen size is 10.1 Inches and has a storage capacity of 4GB RAM. You can perform your task easily without worrying about the battery as the offered product has a battery life of up to 6 hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 17,990.





