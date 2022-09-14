Best Mini Laptops Under 50000: Portable And Long Battery Life

Best Mini Laptops Under 50000: Many businessmen or working professionals work while traveling as they have to complete their tasks and also due to their business requirements. We are already loaded with luggage and carrying an extra bag for the laptop can be strenuous. Mini laptops can be the best choice in this scenario. The sleek and slim design can fit easily in your handbag and you can open it anywhere to continue your work. Also for students who go to school and college, these laptops are very handy and come with lots of innovative features.





The ability of these slim laptops to be completely closed to shield the screen and keyboard is one of its defining characteristics. Some of the entry-level mini laptops include tough casings and spill protection because they are made primarily for students. The devices are more secure when moving about because of their size and weight.





Best Mini Laptops Under 50000





Mini computers are compact and therefore, users are spared from having to spend a lot of time sitting in a chair. You may easily complete all the tasks while moving about. Check out the top picks for the mini laptops:









This laptop from Acer is ideal for students and working professionals to make your work faster and more efficient. The sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable and perfect for travel. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 256GB SSD where you can easily store and share important projects and data. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 24,990.













Asus Laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16 GB RAM. The Anti Glare screen feature keeps your eyes safe from harmful lights. Now you do not have to remember the password of your laptop as it comes with a fingerprint reader. You can log in just with a touch of your finger. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 46,417.





With its 19.9mm thickness and 1.65kg weight, the IdeaPad Slim 3 can be easily carried and used if you want to study and work from everywhere. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processors along with a high-speed solid-state drive for storage. As it comes with good battery health you can work without any disturbance. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 45,028.













The ultra slim and light laptop from Honor weighs just 1.38 kg. It offers a wide viewing experience with a 14-inch display screen and 4.8 mm ultra-slim bezels, enabling users to capture every detail on their screen. With the 2-in-1 fingerprint scanner, you can switch on your laptop within seconds. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 34,990.





