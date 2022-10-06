Best Lightweight Laptops For Youngsters: Diwali 2022 Edition Get Ready For A Whole New World

Best Lightweight Laptops For Youngsters: Our young generation always wants to keep the latest gadget in their hands and laptops are one of them that are handy today. This Diwali if you are planning to purchase a laptop that has all the latest features like an anti-glare screen, bezel-less design, high processor, long battery life, and many more to make your work easier. Then you have landed on the exact page where will find a few best laptops from Diwali 2022 edition. These laptops are available from brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and Mi to get you ready for a whole new world.





Moreover, These laptops are a perfect fit for youngsters who like to play games for a long time or do work professionally. It can run an equivalent set of software and a set of files as that of a personal computer.





Best Lightweight Laptops For Youngsters: Top Picks

Below we have picked a few best laptops for youngsters to make their Diwali shopping happier.









Lenovo’s Windows 11 has easy-to-use tools that can help you optimize your screen space and maximize your productivity. With Alexa on your PC, you can simplify your life and use your voice to get more done and you can also extend your convenience with rapid charge technology for an additional 2 hours of usage with a 15-minute charge. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,990.











Dell features an intel Athlon silver 3050U processor with 256GB HDD storage for more responsive and quieter performance. Dell comfort views Low Blue Light solutions help reduce harmful blue light emissions and optimize eye comfort over extended viewing. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.

















HP Laptops have pre-loaded Windows 11 home 64 single languages, Microsoft Office 2019 & Office 365, and Mcafee live safe. This stylish laptop is having a powerful processor and graphics that save your time and give you a shameless experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 37,900.









Mi laptop is crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and sandblasted with a ﬁne ceramic coating. it gives you an easy-on facility with unlocking in less than 2 seconds with the Fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. You can enjoy detailed and sharp visuals with 2 times as many pixels as a Full HD display. Mi Notebook Pro Laptop Price: Rs 57,500.











ASUS VivoBook 14 has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. With Up to an 11th Gen Intel processor, this laptop helps you get things done swiftly and efficiently. Its NanoEdge display boasts a matte anti-glare coating for a truly engaging experience. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 46,190.









