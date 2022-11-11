Best Laptops With Windows 11 OS From ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, And More

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 03:13 PM IST
Best Laptops With Windows 11: Since laptops are required for everyone, purchasing a versatile one with the latest OS in order to keep up with the pace of working or learning is essential. This best laptop will offer a greater performance while working, improved graphics, and a better gaming experience. Upgrade your laptop with the new Windows 11 operating system for a smooth working experience.
Microsoft Windows 11 was released on October 4, 2021, bringing better versions of various settings and applications. For all gamers, this OS helps in boosting your gaming performance as it is equipped with DirectStorage. All the android apps are supported on Windows 11 operating system. Navigation in these best laptops has become easier with this OS.
Best Laptops With Windows 11
If you are looking to upgrade your laptop with a new operating system then we have listed some of the best laptops. Check them out:
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
This Lenovo laptop offers a wide view with a screen size of 11.6 inches. Since it weighs only 1.2 kg you can carry them wherever you go. The storage capacity if of 4GB RAM and is designed in a stylish grey color. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 23,250.
Reasons to buy:
- It is highly portable
- Outstanding battery life
- Crips and a clear view with a narrow bezel design
- Protects your eyes from strain with the feature of an anti-glare screen
- Easily connects to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth in a blink
ASUS TUF Gaming
For all gamers, this ASUS laptop can give you a powerful performance while gaming. The offered laptop is versed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to give a better graphic quality. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.
Reasons to buy:
- Play over 100 high-quality PC games
- Keeps the laptop cool even after operating for a longer time
- Offers the best speed
- FHD display gives a better picture quality
- Comes with a widescreen size of 15.6 Inches
Dell New Windows 11
Purchase this Dell laptop which offers a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. The 15.6 Inches screen size is designed to give a clear view while watching movies or videos. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,021.
Reasons to buy:
- Offers excellent speed
- Lift hinge enables a comfortable typing angle
- Low Blue Light reduces harmful blue light to keep the eyes comfortable
- High-quality HD webcam
- Offers multiple ports
Acer Aspire 3
Get this Acer laptop that comes with dual-core processors to offer powerful productivity while working or making projects. If you are looking for the best laptop for students then this can be a great pick. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 21,719.
Reasons to buy:
- HD display screen with a narrow bezel to give better viewing angle
- Superb battery life
- Its Portable and lightweight design makes it handy
- Bright and colorful display
- Offer flexible connectivity with plenty of ports.
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3
Another stupendous, slim, and lightweight Lenovo Laptop comes in stylish Iron Grey color. The offered laptop delivers great speed while operating and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 31,999.
Reasons to buy:
- Anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected
- Preloaded Windows 11 with lifetime validity
- High Definition Audio surround better sound quality
- The Privacy Shutter in the camera does not invade your privacy
- Smooth touchpad for easy navigation
