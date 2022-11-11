Best Laptops With Windows 11 OS From ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, And More

Best Laptops With Windows 11: Since laptops are required for everyone, purchasing a versatile one with the latest OS in order to keep up with the pace of working or learning is essential. This best laptop will offer a greater performance while working, improved graphics, and a better gaming experience. Upgrade your laptop with the new Windows 11 operating system for a smooth working experience.





Microsoft Windows 11 was released on October 4, 2021, bringing better versions of various settings and applications. For all gamers, this OS helps in boosting your gaming performance as it is equipped with DirectStorage. All the android apps are supported on Windows 11 operating system. Navigation in these best laptops has become easier with this OS.





Best Laptops With Windows 11





If you are looking to upgrade your laptop with a new operating system then we have listed some of the best laptops. Check them out:





This Lenovo laptop offers a wide view with a screen size of 11.6 inches. Since it weighs only 1.2 kg you can carry them wherever you go. The storage capacity if of 4GB RAM and is designed in a stylish grey color. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 23,250.





Reasons to buy:





It is highly portable

Outstanding battery life

Crips and a clear view with a narrow bezel design

Protects your eyes from strain with the feature of an anti-glare screen

Easily connects to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth in a blink









For all gamers, this ASUS laptop can give you a powerful performance while gaming. The offered laptop is versed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to give a better graphic quality. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.





Reasons to buy:





Play over 100 high-quality PC games

Keeps the laptop cool even after operating for a longer time

Offers the best speed

FHD display gives a better picture quality

Comes with a widescreen size of 15.6 Inches





Purchase this Dell laptop which offers a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. The 15.6 Inches screen size is designed to give a clear view while watching movies or videos. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,021.





Reasons to buy:





Offers excellent speed

Lift hinge enables a comfortable typing angle

Low Blue Light reduces harmful blue light to keep the eyes comfortable

High-quality HD webcam

Offers multiple ports

Get this Acer laptop that comes with dual-core processors to offer powerful productivity while working or making projects. If you are looking for the best laptop for students then this can be a great pick. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 21,719.





Reasons to buy:





HD display screen with a narrow bezel to give better viewing angle

Superb battery life

Its Portable and lightweight design makes it handy

Bright and colorful display

Offer flexible connectivity with plenty of ports.









Another stupendous, slim, and lightweight Lenovo Laptop comes in stylish Iron Grey color. The offered laptop delivers great speed while operating and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 31,999.





Reasons to buy:





Anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected

Preloaded Windows 11 with lifetime validity

High Definition Audio surround better sound quality

The Privacy Shutter in the camera does not invade your privacy

Smooth touchpad for easy navigation





