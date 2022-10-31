Best Laptops With i5 Processors For All Of Your Business And Personal Needs

Best Laptops With i5 Processors: The market is full of options if you are looking for a laptop, it is better you should make a list of the features that you are looking for. Most working professionals and gaming choose the Core i5 processor Laptop that is known for offering faster and smoother working and gaming experiences among all. These Laptops are designed as a mid-level mainstream that supports multitasking corporate productivity apps, and more.





If you are looking for the same, here we have shared our top picks for best laptops with i5 processors which are suitable for all of your business and personal needs. Grab the best one as per your preferred brand and budget.







Best Laptops in India with i5 Processors

Get familiar with the high-performance i5 processor's laptop here from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more to make your working experience better and smoother.















HP is one of the leading laptop manufacturers in India and this HP Notebook comes with an i5 processor that offers more power to you. It has 8GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space and has multi-layered security protection that protects your PCs from modern threats.





Keep your productivity high and downtime low with this best HP laptop which is fully integrated and automated features of the HP Biosphere Gen5 Firmware system. HP Laptop Price: Rs 50,990.







This Acer Aspire is an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor that delivers unmatched speed and intelligence that enables impressive creating, productivity, and gaming performance. This Best Laptop in India is ergonomically designed with hinge lifts for the keyboards for comfortable typing.





It is available in a slim 17.9 mm body that gives a professional appearance and comes with the latest connectivity options. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.

















Lenovo is one of the leading laptop brands, this Lenovo Ideapad comes with 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage space with inbuilt Alexa. It comes with up to 6 hours of battery backup with 2x1.5 W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for better sound quality.





It is one of the best portable learning partners with a 1.65 kg overall weight. This i5 processor-based laptop offers a faster and smoother working experience. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 53,490.















This Dell Vostro comes with 8GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space and the powerful processor tackles all of your work with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors. It is loaded with the express charge that charges up the laptop from 0 to 80% within 1 hour and the Dell Mobile Connects allows you to access multiple devices and applications without driving your attention. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 57,499.















This ASUS 10th Gen Intel Core i5 has 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage space for better performance. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display with LED Backlit makes it more attractive. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and the batter offers up to 6 hours of backup. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 53,000.







Explore more Best Laptops with i5 Processors on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.