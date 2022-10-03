Best Laptops Under 65000: High Performance i3, i5, and i7 Laptops In India

Best Laptops Under 65000: With plenty of options in laptops we often get confused as to which one to purchase. However, with a good budget, you can get some of the best laptops with great features like i3, i5, and i7 to give you ease in work and multitasking. You can also use this as a gaming laptop as it comes with large screen size. Also, you can get good storage capacity with high RAM and the latest operating system. There are many top brands offering laptops under 65000. For all those who are looking for touchscreen laptops then you can get the same under this budget. Depending on your preference you can choose these laptops.





These laptops are usually meant for business needs. However, these laptops with different brands may vary in screen size, weight, and processors. You can list down your needs, and purpose and then decide accordingly. As for basic needs, you can go for i3 processors. For excellent performance especially for gaming, you can opt for i5 laptops.





Read More: Best i7 Laptops Under 1 Lakh





Best Laptops Under 65000





Check out the list of the best laptops under 65000 with preferred features:





Buy Now





From the house of HP, this laptop can be a good pick for business as well as personal needs. The slim and lightweight features make this handy and easy to carry. The screen size is 14 Inches. Some other features are a fingerprint reader, anti-glare screen, and micro-edge display. The screen resolution is ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. HP Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.





Buy Now

Mi notebook comes in stylish and sleek grey color. This i5 laptop is perfect for picture and video editing. The anti-glare screen puts less strain on your eyes The fingerprint sensor helps in unlocking the screen in less than 2 seconds so that you can complete your work soon. This laptop has 8GB RAM. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 52,990.





Buy Now





This laptop from Honor has 5.3 MM Narrow Bezels and is convenient while working during travels due to its sleek design. The offered slim laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches to give you a better and clear view while watching videos or performing any work. You can unlock this laptop with just a tap as the fingerprint sensor helps in switching in seconds. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 37,990.





Buy Now





Purchase this stupendous laptop from Lenovo that features an i3 processor. This affordable laptop is a great pick for basic needs. With the rapid charge features, you can charge this laptop up to 80% in 1 Hour. The offered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and Windows 11 operating system. There is a privacy shutter in the camera so you can just slide the shutter to close your webcam. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 36,990.





Buy Now





This i7 laptop from ASUS performs faster than any other laptop. Even after having heavy files and operating for longer hours this laptop stays cool. The 14-inch display and LED light give an efficient and enjoyable experience while working on this laptop. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 64,348.





Explore more options on laptops under 65000.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.