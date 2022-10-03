Best Laptops Under 65000: High Performance i3, i5, and i7 Laptops In India

Best Laptops Under 65000: With a good budget you can easily get the best laptops that provide great performance to meet all your needs easily. Even graphic designers and gamers can use these laptops with i3, i5, and i7 features.

By Sneha Singh
Updated: Mon, 03 Oct 2022 05:05 PM IST
Minute Read
Best Laptops Under 65000: High Performance i3, i5, and i7 Laptops In India
Best Laptops Under 65000 | Image Source: Unsplash

Best Laptops Under 65000: With plenty of options in laptops we often get confused as to which one to purchase. However, with a good budget, you can get some of the best laptops with great features like i3, i5, and i7 to give you ease in work and multitasking. You can also use this as a gaming laptop as it comes with large screen size. Also, you can get good storage capacity with high RAM and the latest operating system. There are many top brands offering laptops under 65000. For all those who are looking for touchscreen laptops then you can get the same under this budget. Depending on your preference you can choose these laptops.


These laptops are usually meant for business needs. However, these laptops with different brands may vary in screen size, weight, and processors. You can list down your needs, and purpose and then decide accordingly. As for basic needs, you can go for i3 processors. For excellent performance especially for gaming, you can opt for i5 laptops


Read More: Best i7 Laptops Under 1 Lakh


Best Laptops Under 65000


Check out the list of the best laptops under 65000 with preferred features:


HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen

 

Laptop

Buy Now 


From the house of HP, this laptop can be a good pick for business as well as personal needs. The slim and lightweight features make this handy and easy to carry. The screen size is 14 Inches. Some other features are a fingerprint reader, anti-glare screen, and micro-edge display. The screen resolution is ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. HP Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.


Mi Notebook Ultra 3K

 

Laptop

Buy Now

 

Mi notebook comes in stylish and sleek grey color. This i5 laptop is perfect for picture and video editing. The anti-glare screen puts less strain on your eyes The fingerprint sensor helps in unlocking the screen in less than 2 seconds so that you can complete your work soon.  This laptop has 8GB RAM. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 52,990.


Honor MagicBook X 15

 

Laptop

Buy Now


This laptop from Honor has 5.3 MM Narrow Bezels and is convenient while working during travels due to its sleek design. The offered slim laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches to give you a better and clear view while watching videos or performing any work. You can unlock this laptop with just a tap as the fingerprint sensor helps in switching in seconds. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 37,990.


Lenovo IdeaPad 3 

 

Laptop

Buy Now


Purchase this stupendous laptop from Lenovo that features an i3 processor. This affordable laptop is a great pick for basic needs. With the rapid charge features, you can charge this laptop up to 80% in 1 Hour. The offered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and Windows 11 operating system. There is a privacy shutter in the camera so you can just slide the shutter to close your webcam. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 36,990.


ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

 

Laptop

Buy Now


This i7 laptop from ASUS performs faster than any other laptop. Even after having heavy files and operating for longer hours this laptop stays cool. The 14-inch display and LED light give an efficient and enjoyable experience while working on this laptop. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 64,348.


Explore more options on laptops under 65000.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.