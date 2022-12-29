Best Laptops Under 50000 Vs Laptops Under 30000: Ultimate Guide For Budget Buying

In today’s life laptop has become fundamental for everyone. Whether you are planning to get one for personal use, gaming, official purpose, studying, or even for entertainment purposes we all look for the best laptops. Keep your productivity soaring high by getting the perfect one with any budget. Even if you are looking for the best laptops under 50000 or the best laptops under 30000 users must go with all the latest versions and features. Look out for the below tip before getting a new one.

Category Tip Operating systems Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS Screen size 15.6 inches, 12 and 14 for a portable one Display Type IPS Storage capacity Minimum 8GB and for multitasking at least 512 GB Battery Life 9+ hours of battery life





Your guide for getting the best laptops will be a little more sorted with the above-mentioned tip. The RAM size should be chosen according to usage.





For light use, 4GB RAM and 256 GB SSD is decent for web browsing, entertainment, and study purpose For medium use, 4 to 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD are sufficient for video and photo editing along with basic official work For heavy use, 6 to 32 GB RAM and a top SSD for professional gamers, graphic designers, high-quality editing, and multi-tasking use





With the purpose of getting the best laptops under 50000 and the best laptops under 30000, there are many top-notch brands offering these specifications for all users. Navigating the best laptop can become easier with the help of these simple guides. Sometimes even if you know the purpose of getting a new laptop and are also well-versed with all the features still the choice can be difficult. It is not necessary that investing in the best laptops may fall heavy on your pockets. Even under the budget of getting durable laptops under 50000 and 30000, you can consider all the above tips. The battery life, screen size, and picture resolution are some of the important factors when looking for a laptop. To enhance the functionality of the device it is necessary to check the software included along with some starter kits like anti-virus protection that comes with the new laptop.





Check on the connectivity too. Fast connectivity with Wifi and Bluetooth will not hamper your productivity. The best laptops can easily get connected and you can start working just after switching it on. There are many users who also look for stylish and portable designs. For them, slim, sleek, and lightweight laptops can suit them well, especially if the work demands a lot of traveling. These laptops can easily fit into a handbag and are easier to carry. Again there are gamers who look for a better refresh rate and powerful battery so that they do not experience any lag while gaming. If you just want to play simple and moderate games, then we recommend looking for something like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M.





Best Laptops Under 50000





For all those seeking to buy laptops under 50000 that a look at some of the finest ones available both online and offline.









Explore this slim and lightweight Lenovo laptop that comes with a Ryzen 5 processor and a screen size of 15.6 inches. The offered laptop is versed with an LED display and a picture resolution of

Check Here

1920X1080. The backlight keyboard helps you work even in dim light. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 44,828.





Reasons to buy:





Anti-glare screen

Backlight keyboard

Built-in microphone









Best laptops under 50000? This HP laptop comes with Ryzen 5 processor and inbuilt Alexa. The screen size is 15.6 Inches and this is one of the best laptops with an impeccable battery life of up to

Check Here

9 hours. The laptop weighs only ‎1 kg 690 g making it portable and easy to carry. HP Laptop Price: Rs 46,990.





Reasons to buy:





Dual speakers

Fast charger

In-built Alexa





For people seeking core i5 processor laptops, check out this one from Acer. Versed with Windows 11 operating system users can get better speed and productivity while working. You can operate

Check Here

smoothly and for better video calling this comes with a webcam. Best laptops for graphic designers to show their creativity in the most unique way. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.





Reasons to buy:





Elevated hinge design for a comfortable typing experience

FHD display

Multiple ports and connectivity









Your search for getting the best laptops under 50000 ends here. With the help of a fingerprint reader, you can log in fast with a single touch. This also provides better security for all your

Check Here

confidential documents. The metal body of the laptop gives a stylish look. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.





Reasons to buy:





Anti-glare screen

Fingerprint reader

Thin and light design





HP 14s





If you are searching for a high-performance laptop under 50000 then check out this one from HP. These are the best laptops for working professionals. To simplify your work and make it easier the





Check Here

offered laptop features built Alexa. The storage capacity is up to 8 GB RAM. HP Laptop Price: Rs 47,820.





Reasons to buy:





Micro edge display

Features Alex to make your work easier

Backlit keyboards





Best Laptops Under 30000





If you want to get the best laptops under 30000 with great reviews and best recommendations navigate through the renowned brands available. These laptops are phenomenal regarding performance, battery life, and are great for multitasking.





Purchase this stupendous thin and light ASUS laptop that is great for buyers seeking to get a budget laptop with great performance. To give a stylish and professional look this laptop comes in

Check Here

transparent silver color. You can use this laptop for basic work and personal use too. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,490.





Reasons to buy:





HD Display

Fingerprint reader

Anti Glare Panel









Searching for the best laptops under 30000? Examine this one from Lenovo that is versed with 2-sided narrow bezels. This laptop comes with a great battery life of up to 9 hours. You can connect it

Check Here

faster with both Wifi and Bluetooth. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 26,230.





Reasons to buy:





LED display

Anti-glare screen

Built-in microphone









If your budget is low and searching for the best laptops then explore this one from Dell. Versed with the Windows 11 operating system and a screen size of 15.6 inches this laptop is a great choice for





Check Here

students and for entertainment purposes. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 29,822.





Reasons to buy:





Strong battery life

1366 x 768 picture resolution

Stylish design









Acer offers this impeccable laptop under 30000 with a full HP display. The offered laptops come with a wide screen size of 15.6 inches and a storage capacity of 4 GB RAM. The core i3 processor helps in

Check Here

operating the laptop with great speed. There are multiple ports and connectivity with this laptop offers. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.





Reasons to buy:





Lightweight design

Full HD display

Travel friendly









Don't miss out on the best laptops under 3000 from AVITA. A great pick for budget buyers who do not wish to speed much and want to get the best one with all the latest features. There are many





Check Here

colors available in this laptop and you can choose as per your preference. AVITA SATUS Laptop Price: Rs 16,990.





Reasons to buy:





Affordable buy

Strong battery life

Slim and sleek design

Features to look for while looking for the best laptops

Choose the right storage capacity Pick the ideal size More connectivity and ports Screen resolution Great battery life





Explore more options on the best laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon