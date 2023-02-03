Best Laptops Under 50000 Vs Best Laptops Under 40000: What To Choose?

Best Laptops Under 50000 Vs Best Laptops Under 40000 | Image Source: Unspalsh

Shopping for the best laptops is never an easy task when you know there is a wide range of options available. We all have certain budgets in our minds and if you want to go for mid-range ones then the best laptops under 50000 and the best laptops under 40000 can suit your requirements. In this range, you can get the finest ones packed with powerful features to meet all your work demands. If you take note of all the features that you are looking for then the purchase becomes easier and quicker. With a budget for both laptops under 50000 and 30000, you can get i3 and i5 processors to offer you better productivity.





Wait…Thinking if you can get a touchscreen laptop on this budget? We are glad to inform you that you can definitely get the best laptops under 50000 and also the best laptops under 40000. These laptops are designed with vast screen sizes, superb battery life, and portable design.









Best Laptops Under 50000 Vs Best Laptops Under 40000







Know the types of laptops:





Personal laptops

Business laptops

Touchscreen laptops

Both 4GB and 8GB RAM laptops





Best Laptops Under 50000





Users with a budget of 50000 looking to get the best laptops can check out the below options.





ASUS VivoBook 14





Explore this ASUS laptop versed with an i5 processor to offer great speed while working. The offered laptops come with a vast screen size of 14 inches and a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. A great





choice for the best laptops under 50000, this is designed in a slim and sleek way making it easy to carry. With the feature of a fingerprint reader, you can log in fast with a simple touch. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 49,490.





Honor MagicBook 14





Purchase this Honor laptop versed with a backlit keyboard so that you can work even in dim light. For students, this is the best laptop for online classes or even for making projects and presentations.

The metal body makes this laptop stylish and attractive. The anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected even after working for a longer time. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.





Acer Aspire Vero AV15





Best laptops under 50000? Explore this one from Acer versed with Windows 11 operating system. To boost your performance the offered laptop is designed with a core i5 processor. The screen size is





15.6 inches and the storage capacity is 16 GB RAM. You can also get the option of multiple ports and connectivity. The battery life is up to 7.5 hours. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 49,990.





HP 15s,11th Gen





Do not miss this HP laptop that is appreciated for both power-packed features and design. The OLED display offers a crystal clear view while watching movies or even playing games. The laptop weighs





only ‎1 kg 690 g making it portable and easy to carry. With dual speakers, you can get amazing sound quality too. HP Laptop Price: Rs 44,490.





Best Laptops Under 40000





For people looking for a laptop under 40000 get familiar with the finest ones for all your requirements.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3





Your search for the best laptops under 40000 ends here. This Lenovo laptop is designed with 4 side narrow bezels to show more display area. You can connect this laptop easily with both Wifi and





Bluetooth. To offer you great productivity the battery life is up to 6 hours. With the help of a fast charger, you can charge the laptop up to 80% in one hour. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 33,990.





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)





The thin and lightweight laptop is the best for students and also for basic office work. If you do not want to spend much and wish to get the best laptop then this ASUS laptop is a great choice. The

offered laptop has a picture resolution of 1366 x 768 and a backlit keyboard. Just touch and log in with the help of a fingerprint reader. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





HP 14s, 11th Gen





One of the best laptops under 40000 this comes with special features like FHD, anti-glare, and micro-edge display. To simplify your work this HP laptop has the feature of Alexa. The screen size is

14 Inches and the storage capacity is 8 GB RAM. There are 64 plus single languages and the finest pick for both students and working professionals. HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,490.









Check out this stupendous laptop from Dell. This is designed with a wide screen size of 15.6 inches. This lightweight laptop can be easily connected with Wifi and Bluetooth. There are many ports and





connectivity available on this laptop. The battery life is up to 4 hours. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,734.





Best Laptops Under 50000 Vs Best Laptops Under 40000: FAQ





1. Which are the best laptops under 50000?





ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

Honor MagicBook 14

Acer Aspire Vero





2. How to choose the best laptop?





Tips to choose the best laptop





Screen Size

RAM

Battery life





3. Which are the best laptops under 40000?





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

HP 14s, 11th Gen

Dell Inspiron 3521





4. Which is the best laptop brand in India?

Apple is the best laptop brand in India.





Explore more options on the best laptops





