Best Laptops Under 50000 (November 2022): Revised List Of Finest Picks From Dell, ASUS, HP, ETC

Best Laptops Under 50000 (November 2022): The growing digitalization, work-from-home culture, and online classes have led to the increasing demand for laptops. We all want to use the latest laptops from reputed brands. While purchasing laptops we often get confused as to which one to buy as they are widely available in both online and offline markets. If you are searching for the best laptop you should consider the battery life, storage capacity, and screen size. Again there are different processors like laptops i5, i3, i7, etc.





These laptops are available for all budgets. If you are looking for the best laptops under 50000 you can get all the latest features. Take a look at these stupendous laptops from reputed brands like Dell, ASUS, HP, etc.





Best Laptops Under 50000 (November 2022)





To help you with your purchase we have shortlisted some of the best ones along with the laptop price. You can check the features and purchase accordingly.





ASUS brings you this slim ad sleek laptop that comes in stylish transparent silver color. The dual storage of this laptop provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data performance and a large storage capacity. For an immersive viewing experience, the offered laptop comes with a NanoEdge display. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,580.





Purchase this magnificent HP laptop that offers a screen size of 15.6 Inches. You can also carry them easily even while traveling due to the slim and sleek design. The picture resolution is ‎1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor gives you great speed and performance while working on this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 48,800.





Dell offers the best laptop which has a screen size of 15.6 Inches and 8 GB RAM. This is the best laptop for students as you can take notes easily and also give better performance. You can easily connect it to Bluetooth and Wifi. The offered laptops have an operating system of Windows 11. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





Get this Acer laptop that is suitable for both students and working professionals. To protect your eyes from harmful blue light, it also includes BlueLightShield which does not cause any strain on your eyes. This laptop also offers flexible connectivity options through three USB type-A ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 1. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 44,799.





Don't miss this Lenovo laptop that comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. The offered laptop comes with a battery life of up to 9 hours so that you can work without any interruption. This latest laptop also offers you with great design and a screen size of 15.6 Inches. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 27,140.





