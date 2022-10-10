Best Laptops Under 50000 In India: Magnificent Choices For Both Personal And Professional Needs

Best Laptops Under 50000 In India: Both the online and offline market is flooded with laptops from many different brands. We get confused as you can see conflicting reviews and recommendations videos on many social media platforms. The best laptops assure you of great battery life, wide and clear view, anti-glare screen, and many others. While attending class or any meetings carrying a desktop is not possible. These laptops are handy and can be carried easily from one place to another.





If you are looking for the best laptop under 50000 then you can easily get the best features from well-known brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, etc. You can choose as per your preference like storage capacity, screen size, RAM, etc. Many of them also come with a touchscreen and lightweight features. You can work easily and give better productivity while working or doing any project.





Best Laptops Under 50000 In India





We have curated some of the best laptops under 50000 along with prices. You can check the features and purchase accordingly.









Talking about the best laptops under 50000? Let's start with this Lenovo IdeaPad. This slim and lightweight design laptop comes with a wide screen size of 11.6 Inches. You can work and explore new things without any interruption as it has a battery life of 8 hours. Get a stable connection easily from Wifi or Bluetooth. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 20,990.







HP comes with this stylish Natural Silver color laptop that features Intel Core i3. The storage capacity is 8GB RAM. The anti-glare screen features put less strain on your eyes so that you can work for longer hours. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. The inbuilt Alex feature makes your work easier. HP Laptop Price: Rs 42,990.





Check out this splendid laptop from ASUS that comes in a trendy transparent silver color. The offered laptop is versed with an Intel Core i3 processor. The HDD may be utilized to store massive amounts of data like movies, music, and photo albums, while the SSD delivers incredibly rapid response and app loading times. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.









Honor offers this stupendous laptop that comes with a slim and sleek design. You can easily carry this best laptop while traveling as it can fit easily in your handbag. The IPS Anti-Glare Screen helps you to work or study for longer hours without damaging your eyes. The Fingerprint Power Button keeps your data secured and you do not have to keep the password. You can just log in with a touch of your finger. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.









Explore this extraordinary Lenovo laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch screen size and 8GB RAM memory. The other features include Anti Glare Screen, Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Thin, and Built-in Microphone. With the rapid charge feature, you can charge up to 80% in one hour. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,590.







Purchase this incredible Dell laptop that gives you sharp visuals and good battery life. This laptop features Full-Size spill resistant KB with a Larger Touchpad, 3 Side Narrow Border, and Hardware TPM 2.0 for Security add. You can get a clear view of pictures with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels. This thin and light laptop offers a screen size of 14 inches. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 50,000.









This Acer laptop can be a perfect choice for the best laptops under 50000 as it delivered great speed, mpressive creating, productivity, and gaming experiences. So if you are looking for a gaming laptop then this can be a good option. The ergonomically designed hinge raises the keyboard for more comfortable typing, greater cooling, and higher sound quality. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.





Another great option for laptops under 50000 is this one from HP which offers AMD Ryzen 3 processor. You can work without any interruption as it has a 7 hours battery life and also offers fast charging. The feature of Alexa makes your work easier as you can command and get your work done. HP Laptop Price: Rs 38,999.





This laptop from Avita comes in stylish Matt black color and a Core i5 processor. The storage capacity is up to 8 GB. The thin and light laptop features a fingerprint reader to keep your files and data secured. The battery life is up to 10 hours. There are many color options available in this laptop that you can choose as per your preference. AVITA Laptop Price: Rs 39,999.





With an i3 processor and 8 GB RAM, this Dell laptop gives superb performance. This can be used for both personal and professional needs. With a good battery back up you can work continuously without worrying about the battery. It comes with Windows 11 operating system. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.