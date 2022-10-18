10 Best Laptops Under 50000 In India: Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, HP, and Dell Laptops You Can Afford Without Quality Compromise

Best Laptops Under 50000: Whether you are a professional writer or a graphic designer or a coder for that matter, the entirety of your work largely depends on what kind of laptop you use. For first-time buyers, a solid informative laptop buying guide would be helpful for sure. However, if you’re a repetitive buyer (which most of us are) the quest to get the finest professional laptop becomes more challenging. It’s quite easy to list the best laptops in India as compared to when someone says to you to find out the best laptops under 50000. Here, you have to be extremely careful and should have an eye for detailing so that you can get the best purchasing option under the desired budget.





So, for all those who are seeking to buy laptops under the range of Rs 50,000, take a look at the finest alternatives available online in India:





Best Laptops Under 50000 In India





If you’re tired of getting wrong recommendations and fake reviews of laptops and are still in pursuit to get the best one under Rs 50,000 range, navigate through the top-notch purchase options available. These shortlisted laptops are high in performance, astounding in battery life, and phenomenal when it comes to multitasking with a glitch. Let’s start:













Purchase this stupendous and high-performance laptop from HP that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. Available with a 1 TB hard disk, this HP laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores) processor. Known for its anti-glare display and AMD Radeon graphics, this HP laptop is bought for its lightweight design. HP laptop price: Rs 37,999.









Explore the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 which is a 15.6-inch laptop. With a hard disk size of 512 GB, this Lenovo laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home 64. Versed with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, this Lenovo IdeaPad has a battery life of up to 8 hours on optimum charging. Available with an in-built Alexa, this Lenovo laptop comes in the 36 x 23.6 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.6 kg. Lenovo laptop price: Rs 35,990.





HP, being a prominent brand, comes up with this i3 laptop that is versed with an in-built Alexa and dual speakers. The offered HP laptop is equipped with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g)) processor and is a perfect fit for students going to college. You get preinstalled Windows 11 Home with this HP laptop. Additionally, this HP laptop is available in the 35.8 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.69 kg. HP laptop price: Rs 42,990.













For people who are seeking an affordable range laptop that is also light in weight, check out the ASUS Vivobook 15. Available with a 15.6-inch widescreen, this ASUS laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. Ideal for students and beginners in corporate life, this ASUS laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Appreciated for its Nano-edge display, this ASUS Vivobook is available with an ergonomically designed keyboard. ASUS laptop price: Rs 33,490.













If your budget is low and is looking for a top-notch laptop, check out this purchase option. The Honor MagicBook X 15 comes in an aluminum metal body and is available with a 15.6-inch screen size. Available with a 65W Type-C power adapter, this Honor laptop has a battery life of up to 7.8 hours. Versed with a powerful Intel Core i3-10110U processor, this Honor laptop comes with a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button. Honor laptop price: Rs 29,990.









Check out this Dell Inspiron 3511 that comes in a carbon black color and has a RAM of 8 GB. The offered Dell laptop comes with a robust i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz) processor and has 8 GB RAM. In addition to this, the offered Dell Inspiron 3511 comes with 15.6-inch screen size and is available in the ‎23.5 x 35.8 x 1.9 cm dimension. Befitting for both students and working professionals, this Dell laptop comes with HDMI and USB connectivity. Dell laptop price: Rs 39,990.









Lenovo offers this impeccable i3 laptop that is available with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. The offered Lenovo laptop is known for its battery life of up to 10.8 hours (on a full charge) and is available with a USB 2.0 port along with a USB 3.2 port. Versed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, this Lenovo laptop is available in the 36.5 x 24 x 1.9 cm dimension and weighs around 1.7 kg. Lenovo laptop price: Rs 45,000.









Don’t miss out on the ASUS VivoBook 14 which is available with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The offered ASUS laptop has 8 GB RAM, which can be further extended to 12 GB, and has a humungous storage capacity of 1 TB. This ASUS laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home and is known for its NanoEdge bezel design. Available with a chiclet keyboard, this ASUS Vivobook has a battery of up to 6 Hours on optimal charging. ASUS laptop price: Rs 46,990.









Explore the HP laptop that is available with a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (up to 3.8 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads) processor. Available with 8 GB RAM, this HP laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home, this AMD Ryzen laptop comes in the ‎32.4 x 22.5 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.46 kgs. You can get this HP laptop for its stunning 1920 x 1080 video resolution. HP laptop price: Rs 37,980.









For gamers, this ASUS gaming laptop under 50000 is an awesome option to go with. Available with a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, this ASUS laptop has a RAM of 8 GB and is equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor. This gaming laptop comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home and has an RGB Backlit Chiclet keyboard. Versed with an IPS-level panel that has a speed of up to 240 Hz, this ASUS gaming laptop is known for its crystal-clear audio. ASUS gaming laptop price: Rs 49,990.









