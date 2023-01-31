Best Laptops Under 40000 In India 2023

Best Laptops Under 40000: Just like a mobile phone, the options for laptops are also vast and suitable for all budgets. When choosing the best laptops there are certain specifications to look for like processor, battery, camera quality, refresh rate, resolution, storage, connectivity ports, and more. One should always consider both budget and requirements for purchasing a laptop. To help you in your quest to find the best laptops under 40000 we have curated some of them that are a great value for money.





There are plenty of options available for the best laptops under 40000 from reputed brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, etc. These laptops are slim and lightweight making them travel-friendly too. Without compromising on any features you can get many options for laptops under 40000. The budget-friendly laptops are suitable for students, entrepreneurial needs, and also for personal use too.





Best Laptops Under 40000













You can check out the best laptops under a budget of 40000. They offer outstanding performance, vast screen size, and a stylish design too.





Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5





The sleek and modern design from Lenovo is one of the best laptops under 40000 in India. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected even after working for a prolonged period

of time. The screen size is 15.6 inches and the storage capacity is up to 8 GB RAM. Since this laptop is lightweight you can easily carry them even while traveling. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 38,779.





HP 15s, AMD Athlon Silver





Superior performance this HP laptop helps you to perform any task with ease. If you want to get the best laptops with impeccable battery life and great speed then this is the right pick. Versed with





dual speakers and 64 Plus Single Language this laptop is great for basic official work. There are multiple ports and connectivity available on this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 29,300.





ASUS Vivobook 14





Looking for the best laptop under 40000 with powerful features and is strongly built? Check out this one from ASUS. The offered laptop has a stupendous battery life of up to 6 hours. Designed with a

chiclet keyboard this laptop gives you an amazing typing experience. For students who are attending online classes and also making multiple projects, these laptops are a great option for them. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 33,990.





Honor MagicBook 15





Versed with a fingerprint sensor, this Honor laptop helps you to log in fast in just a few seconds. You can keep all your files and data safe with the help of this best laptop in India. There is a pop-up





webcam that provides privacy while video calling. This is another great pick for laptops under 40000. There is also a pre-installed Windows 11 operating system. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





HP 14s, 11th Gen





Another one from HP if you are looking for the best laptop for entertainment, studies, or work purpose. To simplify your work the offered laptop comes with inbuilt Alexa. Get your work done with





the help of your voice command. Designed with the micro-edge display you can get a crystal clear view. This laptop is versed with an Intel Core i3 processor. HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,990.





FAQ: Best Laptops Under 40000





1. Which are the best laptops for students?





HP 15s,11th Gen

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

Acer Aspire 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop





2. What are the best laptops under 40000?





List of the best laptops under 40000

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5

HP 15s, AMD Athlon Silver

ASUS Vivobook 14

3. Which company laptop is no 1?

Talking about the no1 laptop company then Apple tops the list.





4. Can laptops under 40000 be used for official purposes?

Yes, you can get the best laptops under 40000 for all your basic official needs.





Explore more options for the best laptops under 40000





