Best Laptops Under 40000: Assured High Performace With Advanced Features

Best Laptops Under 40000: As many offices are still under work from home and with the increase of online classes the demand for laptops has increased especially after the pandemic. Even with a limited or mid-range budget, you can get the best laptops from top brands. These laptops are not only limited to professional and gaming needs but can also get a great pick for gamers. You can easily get a touchscreen and lightweight laptop for under 40000.





So, even with a medium budget, you can get the best laptops with all the features and the best in quality. Without spending too much you can the latest features of a laptop under 40000 with high storage capacity and screen resolution.





We have shortlisted some of the top picks that you can consider before purchasing.





Get this amazing laptop from Lenovo that comes with a screen size of 15.6 Inches. The slim and sleek design makes it easily portable and has a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. The Narrow Bezel features a more display area so that you get a clear view while working or watching videos. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 35,990.





This HP laptop features Anti Glare screen that protects your eyes from harmful rays even if you work for a longer time. The offered product comes with dual speakers and a Windows 11 operating system. You can work without any interruption as it has a battery life of up to 9 hours. You can simplify your work with the feature of Alexa. HP Laptop Price: Rs 37,990.





Purchase this slim and sleek Honor laptop which features a metal body. The screen size is 15.6 Inches and the storage capacity is 8 GB. This laptop Comes with 65W Type-C Power Adapter to give you fast charging. The 2-in-1 fingerprint button saves you the trouble of entering passwords and can quickly turn on your laptop. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.





For fast and efficient work purchase this ASUS laptop. The incredibly portable laptop weighs just 1.6 kg, making it the lightest laptop to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. With its Transparent Silver or Slate Grey finish, it gives a touch of elegance and style. The wide-view FHD display has an anti-glare coating to lessen distractions from annoying glare and reflections. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 26,990.





This 11th-generation Redmi laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The slim and lightweight feature allows this laptop to carry anywhere with ease even while traveling. The storage capacity is 8 GB RAM. You can connect it easily with USB and HDMI ports. Redmi Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





