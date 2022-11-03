Best Laptops Under 35000: Stylish Design With High Speed And Latest Features

Best Laptops Under 35000: In this age of advanced technology with multiple options and reviews for laptops purchasing the best one can be a difficult task. There are many videos and articles claiming the best laptop. People often get confused as to which one to purchase. With proper research, we have come up with the best laptops under 35000 that offers great performance and robust design.





These laptops give you a great battery backup, high speed, wide screen size, and better productivity all wrapped together. In this range, you can get laptops from top-notch brands that offer durability too.





Best Laptops Under 35000





Take a quick look at some of the finest laptops that offers great performance at an affordable price:





Purchase this Lenovo laptop which comes in a slim and sleek design so that you can easily carry them even while traveling. The anti-glare screen keeps your eyes safe even after working for prolonged hours. With up to 6 hours of battery life, you can work on the go easily as this laptop does not needs to be charged frequently. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 23,900.





Acer, being a renowned brand in laptops offers the best laptop which is designed with slim and lightweight features. The elevated hinge design helps you in viewing the screen easily without bending down. You can easily connect this laptop with USB2.0, USB3.2 Gen1, HDMI, and more. The optimized digital webcam, microphone, and two built-in stereo speakers keep you connected with the amazing audio and visual clarity required for video calling or attending online classes. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 33,990.





Another great pick for laptops under 35000 is this one from ASUS. This laptop comes with a Core i3 processor and Windows 11 operating system. The Grey color gives it a stylish look. The offered laptops have a wide screen size of 14 inches. Some of the special features include Fingerprint Reader, HD Display, and Dual Storage Design. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 28,727.





This Ryzen 3 processor HP laptop is versed with a micro-edge display to deliver a crisp and crystal clear view on screen. It comes with an operating system of pre-loaded windows 11 home and 64 single languages. To give a better and clear sound quality this laptop offers dual speakers. HP Laptop Price: Rs 29,490.





Dell offers this stupendous laptop with a modern design. Work in comfort with the lift hinge that raises the laptop to an ergonomic angle, which provides a more comfortable typing angle. Even after working for longer hours, it won't cause any damage to your eyes. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,531.





