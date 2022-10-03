Best Laptops Under 25000: Powerful Choices At An Affordable Price

Best Laptops Under 25000: For basic needs normally we do not want to spend much on a laptop. For students and personal use, we always go for affordable ones so that it serves our purpose. While looking for laptops under 25000 you can easily find good options with the latest features. In many brands, you can get a touchscreen laptop too on this budget. Without spending too much you can easily get the best one from reputed brands. These are usually the best laptops for students.





You can get laptops under 25000 from Dell, Lenovo, HP, etc. There are also renewed ones available. You can choose as per your preference and budget.





Best Laptops Under 25000





Check out our list of some of the most popular options for laptops under the above-mentioned price.





Purchase this thin and light laptop from Lenovo that features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The 11.6-inch anti-glare display gives better brightness to enjoy your favorite TV shows with its optimized color and clarity and 2-sided narrow bezel. Get ready to listen to audio the way it was meant to be heard with the Dolby Audio support and dual 1.5W speakers. The Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 built into this laptop enable you to enjoy a solid connection while doing video calls or meetings. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 20,990.





This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is another good option for laptops under 25000. This will help in getting your work done easily and fast with the help of the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor. The 4 GB RAM with 1 TB HDD helps to store data and save project files easily. You will have a better overall video conference experience with the Extensa 15. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 24,499.





This Dell laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and Windows 10 operating system. With the help of wide screen size, your can study properly or even binge-watch your series with clarity. The anti-reflective feature allows you to view properly even in bright light. The Intel Core i5 5th Generation Processor allows multitasking and high-end programming. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 20,520.









Give work and play a wider perspective with the captivating 14.1 FHD anti-glare display of the AVITA SATUS. Get the best viewing experience with a Full HD 1920 x 1080p resolution. Experience speed with the 128 GB upgradeable SSD, which offers a quicker and more effective alternative to HDDs. This is the best laptop in terms of good battery life. AVITA SATUS Laptop Price: Rs 17,990.





This HP touchscreen laptop comes with a screen size of 11.6 inches. The in-built Google assistant makes your work easier and fats. With automatic software upgrades, Chrome OS ensures you always have the most up-to-date virus protection. It begins operating in less than ten seconds, continues operating quickly all day, and won't slow down with time. HP Laptop Price: Rs 16,990.





