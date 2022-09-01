Best Laptops Under 25000: Budget Friendly Picks For Work And Personal Needs

Best Laptops Under 25000: We usually do not wish to spend much on laptops for our basic needs or for students. With a limited budget, we want to get all the basic features that we need and also from reputed brands. Many top brands like Lenovo, HP, Acer, etc assist you in ensuring that you do not sacrifice on brand or technology, even if you do not want to spend a lot of money on a new laptop.

When you are purchasing Laptops Under 25000 make sure you check the features and do not compromise on battery health and good screen quality. We have listed down some good options on both new and renewed laptops that you can shop without spending much money.





Read More: To choose the best laptops for your work click here





Best Laptops Under 25000





Check out the best laptop for students in India. These laptops are also a great option for personal and work needs.













Lenovo IdeaPad is the best laptop for students as it is lightweight and portable. This makes it easy to carry wherever you go. This is handy and you can carry it while attending classes, tuition, meetings, etc. The feature of the Intel Celeron N4020 processor gives an outstanding performance that allows you to multitask with ease. The 4 GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage support heavy-duty applications. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 21,789.













For fast and smarter work, this HP Chromebook Laptop is the ideal pick as you can carry out your work without lifting a finger or switching screens. This is possible because of the feature of Voice-Enabled Google Assistant. As it is powered by Chrome OS with automatic software updates it has virus protection. The anti-glare screen protects your eyes from spending hours on the laptop. HP Laptop Price: 21,190.













If you are looking for a good renewed laptop with the best features for less price then this one from Dell can be a good choice. This comes with a 4 GB and 128 GB SSD. The screen size of this laptop is 14 inches and is lightweight as it weighs only 1.7kg. This can be a good option for laptops under 2500. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 17,945.





Read More: For the best touch screen laptops click here









This laptop from Acer comes with a dual-core processor. With 14 inch HD screen display you can view a wider picture. Additionally, it comes with Acer BlueLightShield to shield eyes from harmful blue light. Three USB type-A ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0. provide flexible connecting possibilities. Through the HDMI port, users can also attach an external display. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 23,990.













With a limited budget and top features, this renewed laptop from Dell can be the best pick. You can also consider this laptop for studying purposes as it is also one of the best laptop for students. The screen size is 14 inches, 8 GB Ram, 256 GB SSD, and Windows 10 Pro. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 21,870.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.